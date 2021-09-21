The African National Congress plans to honour the life of the late Jolidee Matongo by holding a public funeral service on Friday

Funeral arrangements for Matongo are said to have been made final and memorial services have been scheduled to take place throughout the week

Reports state that the ruling party might not appoint a new mayor for the city of Johannesburg until the local government elections take place

JOHANNESBURG - Following the tragic death of the newly-elected Johannesburg Mayor Jodilee Matongo, the African National Congress has made a decision to hold a civic funeral for Matongo to honour him for his service.

Matongo was involved in a car accident that claimed the lives of two other people on Sunday night. Earlier that day, Matongo was in Soweto with President Cyril Ramaphosa canvassing for votes for the impending municipal elections on 1 November.

The ANC might not appoint a new mayor following the death of Jodilee Matongo. Images: @cityofjhb

The ANC’s Joburg regional structure held a meeting with Matongo's family in Lenasia to discuss the funeral arrangements for the late mayor, which have now been finalised, according to a report by EWN.

The ANC’s Sasabona Manganye says the party met with Matongo's family to ensure that the family's funeral plans would be in line with the plans of the ruling party.

This week, a number of memorial services will be conducted at various locations across the city of Johannesburg.

The ANC might not appoint a new mayor before local government elections

With the local government elections scheduled to take place on 1 November, the ruling party is not likely to elect anyone to replace Matongo, according to the Mail & Guardian.

Geoff Makhubo, who died earlier this year as a result of Covid 19-related problems, was succeeded by Matongo as mayor months after Makhubo's death.

ANC regional leaders stated on Monday that they were still mourning the death of Matongo and there will not be any talks about who be next in line to take over from Matongo right now.

Ramaphosa, Malema and others mourn tragic death of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Jolidee Matongo

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa was rocked by the tragic news that the newly elected Johannesburg Executive Mayor Jolidee Matongo had passed away following a car accident on Saturday evening.

From across the country, people paid their respects to the mayor who had caused quite a wave in Johannesburg when he was elected, with a number of people making xenophobic comments about him.

Politicians from President Cyril Ramaphosa to EFF leader Julius Malema took to the internet to pay their respects to Matongo.

Here are some of their messages:

@tumisole

"Death is a part of us every second! SABC News is announcing to untimely passing of the @CityofJoburgZA Mayor @Jolidee_matongo. Condolences to the family of @Jolidee_matongo, friends & colleagues. Wow! "

@niehaus_carl:

"What a terrible tragedy to lose such a young and talented comrade. Life is so fragile. Just two weeks ago we were together at comrade #KebbyMaphatsoe's funeral, and now our #MayorOfJohannesburg, comrade #JolideeMatongo has also passed on. May His Soul Rest In Peace."

