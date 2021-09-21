Another hilarious video of a delivery guy using his motorbike to deliver a bed has found its way to the online family

The guy’s video is going viral on various social media platforms and according to a Facebook post, it seems the guy operates in KwaZulu-Natal around Verulam

South Africans are sharing their reactions to the clip but some say it’s nothing compared to the Congo, where motorbikes are used to deliver a much wider range of items

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans have been once again caught by surprise with a video of a guy seen using his motorbike to deliver a bed. The viral video is attracting the attention of locals after it surfaced on social media platforms.

The clip was shared on Facebook but it was originally uploaded to TikTok. According to the caption to the video, the delivery guys don’t just focus on delivering a fresh pizza but they also dispatch beds.

The footage suggests that this clip was shot in KwaZulu-Natal and the owner of the scooter operates in Verulam.

“Verulam KZN... These guys don't just deliver pizza. You can have a bed delivered with your pizza.”

Another South African is using his creativity to provide for his family. Image: @SALOngDistanceTruckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Peter Radebe said:

"South Africans make a plan but not like this, this is probably a foreigner, they used to risk their lives in their countries, the locals taking videos, cause we just don't do it like this in RSA we use our VW polos to carry our beds.”

@Tsie William said:

"At least you going to sleep nicely it's funny you carried your bed with bike some are laughing at you some don't even have beds they sleep on the creates of beer.”

@Xau Kiubird said:

"That's nothing. We carry the bed on bicycle.”

@Gareth Coetzee said:

"Stupid move but give that guy a Bell's for determination.”

@Lindokuhle Nkosi said:

"South Africans and motorbikes I doubt.”

@Paul Muwela said:

"This is nothing. Visit Congo.”

“Velaphi:” Delivery guy pops a 'wheelie' on his motorbike, Mzansi hilariously reacts

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a South African delivery guy is a hit on the internet for his skills in driving a motorbike. The unknown driver is seen in a video popping a 'wheelie' on his light bike.

Briefly News took to the video’s comments section to find out what makes this guy so special and we also selected a few comments.

Some people remembered the old comedy that graced our televisions back in the 80s with its late actor, Ray Ntlokwana, also known as Velaphi.

Source: Briefly.co.za