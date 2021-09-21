Cassper Nyovest I keeping it clean and tidy until the festive season, and then he is going to go full steam ahead

Dropping his drank in December, Cassper has pledged to stay sober until then as he does not want to drink anything but his liquor

Fans are loving the dedication Cassper is showing to his brand and they too cannot wait for his alcohol to drop

Cassper Nyovest has decided to stay off the liquor until the festive season. Healthy choices make for a happier life and a litter summer body.

After announcing his new alcohol range, Cassper Nyovest has revealed he's taking a break from alcohol until the official launch. Image: @casspernyovest

Taking to social media with a bold statement, Cassper made it known that he ain’t drinking until his drank, Don Billiato, drops in-store in December, reported TimesLIVE. Cass also made it known that the only shoes his feet will be seeing are 990 sneakers.

Cassper is all about his brand, and doing the things he believes will make it a success. There ain’t no one better to hype you than yourself!

Cassper posted:

“That's it!!! Im not drinking anymore alcohol until I drop Billiato in stores this December!!! That's all we drinking this festive!!! .@Don_Billiato on ice!!!!! Also I'm only wearing #Rf990s!!! Cause I trust my sauce!!!!”

Seeing Cassper’s post, fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts. Cass’ fans are living for his dedication and are right there behind him. Bring on Dezemba, baba!

@Bhulz_TheRapper is there for Cassper’s vibe:

“No other way grootman, you gotta practice you own preaching ♥️”

@Ziyakhala_007 is praying the liquor doesn’t cost too much:

“Please don't make it too expensive... we also want to drink it”

@Mapretty5 is a huge Cassper fan:

