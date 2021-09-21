Analysis: Stuart Baxter Might Not Be the Biggest Culprit at Kaizer Chiefs

It's a common trend to blame the coach when things are going wrong and this seems to be the case for Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter. However, in a short analysis, Briefly News takes a look into how the season has gone so far and if sacking the coach is the right call so soon.

It's only been a few games into the DStv Premiership season and questions are being raised about whether Stuart Baxter is the right man for the job. Baxter was hired by Kaizer Chiefs a few months ago to take on the head coach role and he had a lot of work to do.

After signing players and implementing his own coaching strategy, things looked promising in the beginning of the season when they secured a win against long time rivals Orlando Pirates. Then the club went on the play in the MTN8 and lost on penalties to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Stuart Baxter might need a little more time before the club settles into the new system. Image: @iDiskiTimes

Source: Twitter

The loss to Sundowns was not much of a train smash because they played really well and came back from two goals down only to lose on penalties later. Now in the league, Chiefs were looking to be strong contenders but things have seemingly gone south.

After a shocking loss to Royal AM in the DStv Premiership, fans are now calling for Stuart Baxter to be sacked. However, Baxter might not be the problem at the club and it might be a deeper issue.

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Tefu Mashamaite says that it might be too early to consider firing Stuart Baxter according to SowetanLIVE.

“We have to give coach Baxter a chance to implement his style. The coaches that were there before him were given enough time… I remember coach Steve Komphela was given almost three years," he said.

Baxter has apologised to the fans because of the Royal AM match and hopes that their next run will show an improvement according to Sport24.

Stuart Baxter reacts to embarrassing loss to newbies Royal AM

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs suffered a shock defeat to new PSL club Royal AM at home. Amakhosi lost 4-1 and it was a surprise for many who thought that they would dominate the match.

Head coach Stuart Baxter would obviously be disappointed with the result and spoke about it after the game. The match against Royal AM was a second consecutive DStv Premiership loss for Kaizer Chiefs.

Njabulo Ngcobo finally made an appearance for the Soweto club but it will definitely be a debut to forget for him.

"At the moment, we are making poor decisions. We played well, but have poor moments in a game where the complete performance is destroyed," said Baxter, according to News24.

Source: Briefly.co.za