Kevin de Bruyne occupies the number one position in a list of top 50 best players in the world this year

The Manchester City midfield sensation is ahead of former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi who recently joined PSG

There are no Nigerian players on the list which has some African players including Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

With the eternal debates of who and who are the best footballers on the planet, UK outlet FourFourTwo has ranked the best 50 players in the year 2021, FootTempo reports.

Football fans have been trying to determine who the best players are aside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who dominated that space for more than a decade.

The pair share a staggering 11 Ballon d’Or titles between themselves - as the Argentine scooped home six awards, while Ronaldo has been presented with five.

Kevin de Bruyne named best player in the world right now. Photo: Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Although they have managed to stay on top of their game, Ronaldo and Messi are already in the twilight of their respective career which has now attracted debates on Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

And this seems to be reflected in the ranking of the 50 best players of the year 2021.

Top 50 of the best players in the world in 2021 according to FourFourTwo:

50. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan)

49. John Stones (Manchester City)

48. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

47. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

46. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

45. Jack Grealish (City)

44. Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

43. Sergio Ramos (PSG)

42. Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

41. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

40. Mason Mount (Chelsea)

39. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

38. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

37. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

36. Raphaël Varane (Man United)

35. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico)

34. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

33. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

32. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

31. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

30. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

29. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

28. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

27. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

26. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

25. Heung-min Son (Tottenham)

24. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

23.Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

22. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

21. Ederson (Manchester City)

20. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

19. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

18. Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

17. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

16. Léon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

15. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

14. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

13. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

12. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

11. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

10. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United)

9. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

8. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

7. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

6. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

5. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

4. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

3. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

2. Lionel Messi (PSG)

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

