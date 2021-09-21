2 DA Members Hijacked Near Richmond, Held at Gunpoint and Vehicle Set Alight

Democratic Alliance (DA) staff members were were hijacked and abducted in the party's campaign vehicle near Richmond in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

The two members were then abducted and taken to an unknown location where their vehicle was set alight

Police are investigating a case of hijacking, kidnapping, theft and damage to property after the DA opened a case at the Richmond police station

Democratic Alliance (DA) staff members were were hijacked and abducted in the party's campaign vehicle near Richmond in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Monday night.

The vehicle was later allegedly torched by the attackers before they fled. Speaking to News24, DA KZN chairperson Dean Macpherson said the incident happened as two staff members were returning from campaign sites.

Image: @DA_KZN/ Twitter.

Macpherson said the pair spotted a suspicious white pickup truck following them. It had lights similar to the blue lights used by law enforcement.

"The vehicle following them was relentless. They finally pulled over to the side of the road, and [about] five armed individuals hijacked them," recounted Macpherson.

"They were then driven to a location almost 20km from where the incident happened and tied up with cable ties. They were forced to lay facedown and they were searched and stripped."

Parties should not come under attack

According to IOL, the incident follows the attack of another staff member in Durban a week ago. The publication reported it was unknown if the attack was politically motivated or criminal.

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said no political party should come under attack in the lead up to elections in a democratic society. He implored political organisations to strive for a smooth election process.

"KZN has a poor history of political intolerance. The DA calls on all political role players to ensure that elections on 1 November are free and fair [and are] without any intimidation."

The DA opened a case at the Richmond police station following the incident. Police are investigating a case of hijacking, kidnapping, theft and damage to property.

Clashes between ANC and EFF members at IEC centres in KZN

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that ugly scenes broke out at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s registration centres at Kwa-Dambuza and Willowfontein townships in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

The clashes reportedly happened between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) members during a voter mobilisation drive by the former's leader, Julius Malema.

Malema reacted by saying the elections cannot be free and fair when the governing party is blocking other parties from registering voters.

