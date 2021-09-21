Gail Mabalane Appeals to Mzansi To Help Shadrack, A Victim of Violence

Actress Gail Mabalane has urged Mzansi to help her make a difference in the life of recently quadriplegic Shadrack who has worked in her complex for years

Shadrack became the victim of a brutal attack on his way to work one morning, which left him with life-long scars

Gail hopped onto social to ask those who are in a position to help, to dig deep into their pockets to help make a traumatic experience easier to bear

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gail Mabalane has pleaded to South Africa to join her in helping a man named Shadrack who was mugged and shot in the back in the neck, leaving him a quadriplegic. The celeb has known Shadrack for many years since he has worked in her complex.

Gail Mabalane has asked followers to help Shadrack from her complex with donations after his attack. Image: @gail_mabalane

Source: Instagram

Shadrack was on his usual journey to work one morning around 05:00 when he was viciously mugged. The ruthless robbers shot him in the neck. Shadrack is no longer able to work as he has lost mobility. His wife and two children bear the trauma with him, reports ZALebs.

Gail took to her Instagram to use her large following to try and make a difference in the family's lives. The media personality wrote:

"Please meet our dear friend, Shadrack. Shadrack has worked for years in our complex. One of the kindest human beings I know.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Earlier this month, at around 5 am on his way to work, he was mugged and shot in the neck. Shad was discharged from the hospital yesterday…the doctors have said that he is now sadly a quadriplegic.

Shadrack left home walking on that fateful morning and went home yesterday in a wheelchair."

In the post, Gail has listed a number of items that could possibly be donated to help make things slightly easier for Shadrack. The items listed are:

1) A wheelchair (the one in the pic is loaned.

2) A lazy boy chair (because he can’t sit in a wheelchair all day)

3) Foam mattress

4) Occupational therapy

5) Physiotherapy

4) Trauma counselling for him and his family

5) Their home needs to be adjusted for him

6) Medical supplies

7) ANYTHING AT ALL

A few Mzansi celebs have reached out in the comments to offer a helping hand to Shad and his family.

@siya_kolisi_the_bear called out to his wife commenting:

"@rachel_kolisi babe please look here if we can do anything"

Rachel swiftly responded:

"lozza is on it"

@sthakageorge wrote:

"Ayi.I have an idea.Lets side chat"

Talk show host @khanyisa_nqula commented:

"I’d like to donate my wheelchair Gail but not sure if that’s the best choice right now given that may be a specific one for his needs must be tailored made? I’m happy to chat on the side. This touched me"

Gail Mabalane pleads with Mzansi to continue wearing masks

Briefly News reported that South African actress Gail Mabalane has pleaded with Mzansi to please wear masks as the world continues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to social media, Mabalane said that it was important to wear masks and continue to exercise caution when interacting with people. She said:

“Guys, let's please keep our masks on. We shouldn't at this stage still have to ask people to put their masks on. We literally need to treat everyone we come into contact with like they have Covid-19.”

Her post comes as the country enters the third wave of the deadly pandemic. The president recently put firmer lockdown regulations in place and also stressed the importance of mask-wearing.

Source: Briefly.co.za