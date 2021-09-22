Mzansi, Wishes late Mpura, a happy heavenly birthday, 26 balloons, to the sky

Mzansi social media users and industry mates have wished late Amapiano artist Mpura a happy heavenly birthday

Mpura died in a horrific accident that also claimed the lives of his music peers including Killer Kau

Amapiano vocalist Lady Du and yanos fans took to social media to share that they miss the star and to wish him a happy first heavenly birthday

Mzansi peeps have taken to social media to wish laet Amapiano star, Mpura, a happy heavenly birthday. The artist would have turned 26 this Wednesday, 22 September.

Mzansi has wished late Mpura a happy heavenly birthday.

Source: Instagram

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker passed away a few months back in a tragic accident that also claimed the life of another yanos star, Killer Kau.

Amapiano fans and other artists have shared that they miss their fave following his untimely death. Taking to Instagram, his friend and industry peer, Lady Du also wished him a heavenly birthday. Lady Du shared a snap of the late star in a recording studio and captioned it:

" 'Du ncela ung culele' (Du, please sing for me). Ay Mpura, Happy heavenly birthday my friend. I love and miss you."

Others took to Twitter to make it known in Mzansi that they miss Mpura. Check out some of their comments below:

@LilithaTau said:

"Happy Birthday Mongezi 'Mpura' Stuurman! No amount of words can describe how much We miss and love you!! Rest in Peaceful Peace , Dlonti."

ZandileExcel wrote:

"Happy birthday and may your soul rest in peace, Mpura."

Connie62481554 added:

"Happy heavenly birthday @MPURAPUDI."

DBN Gogo shares more details on Mpura and Killer Kau's fatal accident

In related news, Briefly News reported that more details emerged after the passing of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura. Yanos DJ DBN Gogo took to social media to respond to a curious fan who wanted to know more following the crash that claimed the lives of his favourites.

DBN Gogo revealed that not only Mpura and Killer Kau died during the tragic accident. She said that a total of five men, who have all been identified, died in the horrific crash.

Taking to Twitter to share the sad news, DBN Gogo added that six people were travelling in the car and only one survived. She wrote:

"6 occupants. 5 deceased all male identified. 1 female passenger in hospital."

Source: Briefly.co.za