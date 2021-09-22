Oliver Mtukudzi Honoured & Remembered with Posthumous Music Release on Birthday

Oliver Mtukudzi's life has been celebrated with the posthumous release of his classic hits on YouTube

The Zimbabwean-born music legend would have celebrated his 69th birthday on this Wednesday, 22 September

His team took to his official Facebook page to ask his fans to play his music in celebration of his life

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Oliver Mtukudzi has been honoured with the release of his classic hits on YouTube. The musician would have been 69 this Wednesday, 22 September.

Oliver Mtukudzi has been honoured & remembered with posthumous release of his music on his birthday. Image: Tuku Music Official

Source: Facebook

The Zimbabwean-born jazz icon passed on in 2019 in his hometown of Harare. He succumbed to diabetes mellitus. He had been in the music industry for more than 40 years.

In a statement released by Gallo marketing manager Caroline Morabe, she said they would be launching the legend's YouTube channel with his classic, Todii, reports TshisaLIVE.

The star produced hits such as Ndima Ndapedza, Ndakuvara and Tozeza Baba, among others, when he was still alive. His team took to his official Facebook page to urge his fans to spin his music on his heavenly birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Play your favourite Tuku songs with your families and enjoy this day with your loved ones."

Some of the late star's fans took to his page's comment section to wish him a happy heavenly birthday.

Noah Mkono said:

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Nzou."

Dickson Mtundusha commented:

"Happy earth strong day Samanyanga."

Mzansi wishes late Mpura a happy heavenly birthday

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi peeps have taken to social media to wish late Amapiano star, Mpura, a happy heavenly birthday. The artist would have turned 26 this Wednesday, 22 September.

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker passed away a few months back in a tragic accident that also claimed the life of another yanos star, Killer Kau.

Amapiano fans and other artists have shared that they miss their fave following his untimely death. Taking to Instagram, his friend and industry peer, Lady Du also wished him a heavenly birthday. Lady Du shared a snap of the late star in a recording studio and captioned it:

"'Du ncela ung culele' (Du, please sing for me). Ay Mpura, Happy heavenly birthday my friend. I love and miss you."

Others took to Twitter to make it known in Mzansi that they miss Mpura.

Source: Briefly.co.za