He hosted DJ Sumbody, a long time friend, Mzansi got to see a different side to the celebrity and learned a lot about him

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to the latest episode of the hit show with Cassper as the host

Cassper Nyovest could not contain his delight at South Africa's response to his new project The Braai Show.

He took to Twitter to celebrate Mzansi's reaction to the new show with an energetic post.

"#TheBraaiShowWithCass still trending No.1 hours after the show!!! We building!!! The show is growing!!! Yall getting the content???"

Mufasa hosted his favourite collaborator and friend DJ Sumbody on the new episode. Cass and Sumbody have blessed Mzansi with smash hits such as Monate Mpolaye and Remote Control.

Cassper had hyped the show up the entire week and told his fans that a lucky viewer would receive a brand new television set.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the popular new show

@Phuthi_Tshokwe:

"You are such an inspiration Cass and your work is truly recognized, keep on working and building your son and family the legacy you've always wanted to build."

@soso_gcelu:

"I didn't know much about DJ Sumbody till now. Bra Oupa is a business mogul. #TheBraaiShowWithCass"

@Cellular_Jnr:

"Another exciting interview Cassper pulled tonight, some of us didn't know DJ Somebody and you gave him the opportunity to share his life experience. "Motho ke motho ka batho charlie!" #TheBraaiShowWithCass"

@BaMpitsaShupes:

"Jealous down, Cassper is killing this presenting thing effortlessly #TheBraaiShowWithCass."

Cassper Nyovest delivers boujee TV to loyal fan

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest promised a fan a boujee TV and best believe he delivered! Cass is certain The Braai Show is going to look 50 shades litter on this bad boy.

Taking to social media, Cassper shared some snaps of the fan getting her 32-inch Samsung delight. Making people’s day is definitely one of Cassper’s favourite tasks.

The lucky fan, who goes by the social media handle @Iamlediledi1, was overcome with joy and excitement. She thanked Cassper for sticking to his word and for making this possible. @Iamlediledi1 cannot wait to watch The Braai Show on her new TV tonight!

