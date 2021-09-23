@LizaNjee showed big gratitude on Twitter for his landlady after she sewed a new dress for his mum

The landlady decided to treat his mum after receiving an invite to his dad's death ceremony

His followers were touched by the kind gesture and commended the young man on his respectful attitude

It turns out the landlady's daughter is an up-and-coming fashion designer who has even designed for big names such as Sho Madjozi

Twitter user @LizaNjee turned a sad situation into a moment to show gratitude. In a recent tweet, he thanked his landlady for sewing a dress for his mum to wear at his dad's death ceremony. The kind landlady never met his mum but felt it was the right thing to do after receiving an invite to attend the ceremony.

A Twitter user thanked his landlord for sewing a new dress for his mum. Turns out, her daughter is an up-and-coming fashion designer. Image: LizaNjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the emotional post, @LizaNjee went on to say his landlady treats him like a son and all he has done for her is show respect and pay his rent on time. The post has touched Mzansi and is receiving major attention with over 10 000 likes and 700 retweets.

Take a look at the popular post for yourself:

@LizaNjee:

"I told my Tsonga landlady we are having a ceremony at home since my dad died, ukukhulula izila lika mama. SHE MADE A DRESS FOR MY MOM, A WOMAN SHE NEVER MET. The only thing I ever do is respect this woman as an elder qwaba AND PAY MY RENT ON TIME, she treats me like her son."

Feliza:

"Sorry about your dad. Thank you for sharing this with us. Let's normalise having good and respectable relationships with our tenants/landlords. When my uncle passed on, his former tenants came to his funeral. He housed students at his place before selling the place to their institution."

Austin Mnyamana Jaxa:

"If elders like you, then you must be doing something right. Qubeka ngokuziphatha kakuhle bhuti and God bless."

Vaxxed Hunty:

"Bless her soul and generations to follow. Bless your heart for being an honourable man. Her extending such grace is a product of who you are. Ngiyethemba nomgcimbi uhambe kahle."

@LizaNjee also reveals his landlady's daughter is a professional fashion designer who has designed for the likes of Sho Madjozi.

Check it out:

"Her daughter is a professional fashion designer, PLEASE CHECK HER WORK OUT, she is Maria Mahlangu, founder of Bokisi. She has designed for Sho Madjozi too. They are a talented family."

