Occupants of the car that was crushed by a 40-ft container in Lagos on Sunday, September 19, have expressed gratitude to God after surviving the accident

Social media has been agog as the survivors gave their testimony online after getting out of the crushed car alive

One of the occupants of the vehicle said what God cannot do doesn't exist and people on social media flooded the comment section to express their gratitude to the Almighty

It was celebration galore on social media after occupants of the car that was crushed by a 12-metre container in Lagos on Sunday, September 19, survived the accident.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial, the occupants, two women and one man, emerged alive and they have given their testimony which warmed hearts on social media.

The three friends survived a fatal accident on Sunday, September 19. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

A man and two women who are all friends had ordered a Bolt ride and in the course of their journey, the container fell on their car and crushed it.

While the car was damaged beyond repair, all the occupants emerged from it alive despite the fact that they were beneath the container for hours.

They are all receiving treatment at the hospital.

Sharing the testimony, one of the occupants wrote on social media:

"Let it be in the book of record that I and my friends @teejaywalter @mcaustin_jr on our way back from school survived the fatality of this accident on Sunday, September 19th 2021.. Tell me what God cannot do. God is indeed a Great God. Evidence of God's Faithfulness."

Social media users testified to God's mightiness as they flooded the comment section of the post.

@hifysconcept said:

"May Your name be praised my Creator and Father."

@sommydonatus wrote:

"Thank God for your life and may His name be praise forever."

@oluchi_rachael said:

"You see this God? I will serve him all the days of my life. Only him can do this kind of miracle. It pleases you God to give your children a second chance not Minding their short comings. May your name be glorified forever."

@peters_girl2 wrote:

"Anyone alive who has not acknowledged the existence of the only God of heaven, that person I pity. Thank God for saving them."

