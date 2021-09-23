It's been five years since Rihanna dropped ANTI and fans have been eagerly awaiting a follow-up album from the island queen

Riri has been focused on building her Savage X Fenty empire, leaving fans to speculate when she would be releasing new music, calling the ghost album R9

Rihanna has finally confirmed that she is cooking up some magic in the studio and her new sound will be rather 'experimental'

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Christmas appears to be around the corner for Rihanna stans. The Barbados beauty confirmed that she is in the studio whipping up some new music and getting ready to serve nothing but fire!

Rihanna has told fans to prepare for her new music with a brand new experimental sound. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna has left fans thirsty for new music since her release of ANTI almost six years ago. Her fans even decided to name the album themselves to lessen the anticipation, calling it R9.

Miss Riri has girl bossed her way to the top, turning her Savage X Fenty brand into a billion-dollar empire, reports Forbes. The volume.3 fashion show is set to premiere this week with a star-studded list of models showcasing the designs.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Just days ago, Riri confirmed that fans have been holding on to a dream that is about to become a reality. In a chat with Associated Press on the red carpet, Rihanna said that her new music will be nothing like the sound her fans are used to. To put it in her words:

"You're not going to expect what you hear."

Rihanna further explains her new sound saying:

"Just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear. I’m really experimenting and music is, like, it’s like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way."

Complex reports that Rihanna is just having fun with making this album. As exciting as the news of the project may be, Riri is yet to confirm a release date.

Tweeps are gathering in the comments to share their thoughts on the announcement.

@Jayhunxho17 commented:

"RiRi about to start spitting bars."

@ocold3go wrote:

"I'm down for it, I could honestly hear a Rihanna x Carti song, I feel like that'll be a really good collab."

It’s Happening: Thuso Mbedu shares clip from Rihanna’s fashion show

South Africans were super excited when they saw that Thuso Mbedu would be featured in Rihanna’s SAVAGEXFENTY fashion show.

Briefly News reports our local girl dropped a teaser clip from the fashion extravaganza and peeps absolutely went wild. From the little information that has been revealed thus far, Rihanna will be launching a new range from her luxury lingerie line.

The show will feature other big names such as American singer Normani. It will air on Amazon Prime, which is available in South Africa.

Source: Briefly.co.za