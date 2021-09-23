South Africans are sharing their concerns when it comes to safety as they react to a video of a robbery in Pretoria

A group of robbers is seen storming into an electronics and cellphone shop in Marabastad in Tshwane where they hold the owners of the shop hostage

Many people feel the guys responsible for patrolling the area are only focused on drugs and not looking after businesses

An ugly video of a robbery that was captured on camera has surfaced on social media platforms. The video clip was filmed via CCTV and it was shared with the digital family by Yusuf Abramjee.

South Africans are not airing positive reactions as they lament the merciless guys who hid their faces. The business robbery took place in Marabastad, Tshwane. It seems the guys targeted a shop selling and repairing electronics such as cell phones and laptops and likely by foreign nationals.

Although the audio is not clear, one of the robbers can be heard forcing the shop assistant to help load the goods into their bags. Abramjee wrote on Twitter:

“Marabastad Pretoria robbery.”

A robbery in Pretoria has concerned many social media users. Image: @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Igorm365 said:

“Really sad we have people like this in this country.”

@16GBUSB sai:

“And someone from township will buy those phones.”

@Nonigatlin said:

“Are these women part gangs or employees.”

@PastorXtreme said:

“No political party in SA will ever be able to deal with crime and open borders unless we shove down our beloved Bill of Rights. Sometimes, the so-called dictatorial regimes are not that bad.”

@Lenther4321said:

“As long as people are wearing mask this will be a rollerskate for criminals. It's exactly a licence to kill for criminals granted by the government.”

@Ntuthu_D said:

“Do we have Part 2 where the Pakistanis are fighting back?”

@Gcinna4 said:

“This is the longest robbery I've watched I can imagine how the victims felt.”

@Steven555 said:

“The problem of the guys wearing reflectors and carrying sjamboks, they are too much focused on nyaopes there in Marabastad.”

@Angiemag said:

“Surely the poor owner had a smart watch or some other way that he could have called the police, etc.”

@MorganPhumzile said:

“There should be patrols at Marabastad. Yes it’s safe to walk there and do shopping, but it’s not safe for these poor guys at tills.”

