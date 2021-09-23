eThekwini Municipality recently launched the Ezimbuzini Precinct, a trading hub, in the Umlazi township but social media isn't interested

Kasi Economy Group shared the news on their Twitter page and it was met with big sighs and eye-rolls from Mzansi

The comment section reveals a pessimistic outlook fuelled by the recent looting in KZN and government's poor reputation with the masses

Although the project is pegged as the first of its kind in the country, many people believe they've seen it before

Positive local news site, Kasi Economy Group, posted on their Twitter page about the newly-launched Ezimbuzini Precinct in the Umlazi township. The R22 million project was spearheaded by the eThekwini Municipality and boasts an automotive hub and 33 informal trading stalls.

However, after the news broke, the group's Twitter followers were pessimistic about the development and just fed-up by the government and the general state of affairs in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ezimbuzini Precinct houses and formalises the informal trading sector. Image: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Fine-combing through the comments revealed a clear picture. The Twitterverse was still reeling from the shocking looting that took place in the province in July of this year and they didn't want to praise leadership on work that they are required to do.

The post reads:

"JUST IN: The eThekwini Municipality has launched the Ezimbuzini Precinct in Umlazi township. The R22 million project consists of an automotive hub & 33 informal trading stalls. The project is the first of its kind in the country to house & formalise the informal trading sector."

Have a look at the disillusioned comments for yourself:

Leon K Madihlaba:

"You still build things in KwaZulu-Natal? They gonna burn them down..."

Lesego Madikwe:

"So each stall cost the state R666 666,67?"

Vision:

"But it's what government is supposed to do. Must we clap for a fish who knows how to swim?"

Jacqui Richards:

"They built something similar in Jeffrey's Bay years ago. Includes a taxi rank area to capture commuter traffic. Always thought it was brilliant, but the municipality charged high rental to informal traders and it never took off. Such a shame! Now only ruins left."

CitizenofSouthy:

"Just in time for elections."

Involution:

"What's the difference between this and Montana Family Market? Similar to numerous similar initiatives."

Peeps throw hectic shade at pic of ANC campaigning: “Will see them after 5 years”

In a related story, Briefly News reported on more South Africans who are fed up with the government. A picture of members of the African National Congress campaigning in a local township has left a bad taste in the mouths of citizens. Many people are convinced the politicians only help out in communities during the voting season.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the snap, which he felt was absolutely hilarious.

In the pic, two members wearing ANC shirts can be seen carrying barrels of wood while the community looks on. They seem to be cleaning the streets.

Mzansi, however, was unaffected by the display of philanthropy as many people felt these politicians only lent a hand to gain the favour of the poor majority.

Source: Briefly.co.za