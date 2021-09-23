Nambitha Ben Mazwi cannot believe the toxicity that is the entertainment industry, people are ruthless

Having wrapped up a show, Nambitha stood there while two other celebs discussed her in a negative manner

Fans felt sorry for Nambitha and took to the comment section of her post to let her know that what they said does not matter

South African actress Nambitha Ben Mazwi is tired of all the gossip. There is already so much negativity going on in the world, people really need to learn to be a little kinder.

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi also popularly known as Lady Nam

Source: Instagram

Having just finished filming a show which ended with a shocker, Nambitha had to take to social media to share her story.

Nambitha witnessed two celebrities gossiping about her while she was standing right there. The braininess of these people had Nambitha feeling some type of way, reported ZAlebs.

The gossip and backstabbing is the reason Nambitha chooses to keep her circle out of the entertainment industry, it’s rough!

Nambitha posted:

“Just wrapped a show where I was a guest… I got so disappointed by two celebs (hosts), who decided to do a quick gossip session about me while I’m standing right there. Now I remember why I often don’t like associating with this industry. Also, what they said was a laugh too. Smh.”

Seeing Nambitha’s post, fans took to the comment section to let her know that she shouldn’t worry what those people say. Peeps are sorry she had to go through that, it ain’t cool!

@karimriba’s got Nambitha’s back:

“I don't know who are they, but I'll find them and I'll...”

@Lwandle_Tobi is sorry she had to go through that:

@Sandile_Mpanza7 told Nambitha’s not to worry about those people:

Actress Nambitha Ben Mazwi gets assaulted inside Clicks store

Local actress Nambitha Ben Mazwi suffered verbal assault at a Clicks while collecting medication.

The 32-year-old was told of the ordeal on Twitter not long after the incident at the Chilli Lane shopping centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, reported Briefly News.

According to Nambitha’s story, where she names the suspect as Fundzer Masindi, she alerted the store’s manager but no invention was made to support her in the incident, as reported by Zalebs.

Nambitha said on Twitter:

“So just got verbally assaulted by this gentleman (his name apparently is Fundzer Masindi) at Chilli Lane @Clicks_SA Sunninghill. Reported him to his manager but zero. They watched him try intimidate me while I asked him to not come close to me aggressively.

“What a wow.”

