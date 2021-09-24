Stunning Mzansi Woman Shares Pics Proudly Flexing Her Heritage: 'Waze Wamuhle'

One proudly South African woman is slaying online in her best Heritage Day outfit, with celebrations in full swing

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to rain the praises on the lovely young woman

People in Mzansi are proudly parading their heritage on Thursday as Heritage Day celebrations are in full swing in South Africa.

With her online activity not ever too far from the glaring eye of social media, one local stunner decided to flex her cultural attire for all to see.

A local woman set tongues wagging on social media on Heritage Day as she rocked a dazzling Zulu maiden's attire. Image: @TheQueencess.

Using her @TheQueencess account on Twitter, the full-figured queen dazzled and shone in a black Zulu maiden's cultural dress complete with headgear, colourful tribal jewellery and African beads.

The tweet read:

"Happy Heritage Day."

Proud South Africans who were impressed by the beautiful display made it a point to shower the praises on the lovely young woman.

Zulu princess looks smashing in traditional garb

Briefly News was here for it, scanning the comments to bring readers all the colourful and heartwarming reactions to the tweet.

@mbooso_k said:

"This one always smashes the outfits. Looking great NK."

@kaGxabhase noted:

"Waze wamuhle."

@Ms_ViVaCi0us beamed:

"Oooh baby."

@NormanLMkh praised:

"Ndoni."

Local baker wows with amazing Heritage Day cake, SA impressed

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Mzansi citizens are making the most of the occasion by serving up magnificent culture-themed creations as Heritage Day celebrations in South Africa take off in earnest on Thursday.

A local baker is getting massive attention on social media for a beautiful Heritage Day cake that he's made. A Twitter user @Nthapeleng__ headed online to share the brilliant baker's creation.

The tweet read:

"Just saw this on my timeline posted by a baker with a small acc, figured, let me repost for more people. Sums the day. Black creatives."

Undoubtedly, Saffas were quick to give their appraisal of the delectable-looking cake. The post attracted more than 500 likes and more than 150 retweets.

Source: Briefly.co.za