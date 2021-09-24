A gorgeous couple have shared some amazing snaps of themselves on heritage day

Daniel Du Plooy is seen wearing a fashionable pair of pants with an African flare

Nonhlanhla, his wife, says that he won't stop wearing them and calls him a repeat offender

Couples all over South Africa have taken to social media to share snaps of themselves celebrating Heritage Day.

A talented and passionate educator, Nonhlanhla Nona du Plooy, shared some heart-melting pics of herself and her hubby Daniel, she calls him "Spikkels" and served up couple goals at the same time.

Nonhlanhla Nona du Plooy shared some beautiful snaps of herself and her hubby on heritage day. Photo credit: @Nonhlanhla Nona du Plooy

Daniel is sporting a unique pair of pants that celebrates African heritage and according to Nonhlanhla he wears them all the time, she calls him a "repeat offender".

"Heritage Day 2021 Yes, he’s a repeat offender with the pants, it’s a new fave."

Nonhlanhla also happens to be a vegan which she proudly tells everyone she meets.

She told Briefly News that she knows a man who creates beautiful items of clothing with an African flair. He can make them from scratch. The pair Daniel is wearing was made from an old pair of Daniel's Chinos.

Social media users loved her post and showered her with compliments

Jade Forster:

"You're so very beautiful "

Melanie Hopkins Whillier:

"I love those pants, where did you get them from?"

Jacolene Du Plooy:

"Baie mooi sussa!"

Source: Briefly.co.za