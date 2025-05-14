An unemployed mom shared the story of a different woman struggling with her children while facing many difficulties following a breakup

The lady shared a TikTok video detailing another woman's life problems after clashing with her baby daddy

People were amazed by the living arrangements that the woman who shared her story had to put up with out of necessity

A lady sent a DM to a TikToker and explained that she is staying strong for the sake of her children. In a video, the content creator, with her own struggles, talked about the mom who is living uncomfortably with her children.

A woman shared a TikTok video discussing the story of an unemployed mom's difficult co-parenting situation. Image: @tashmasanabo / TikTok / Skynesher / Getty Images

The video of the woman discussing another mom's bad experience with a baby daddy received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the woman's video to show their support for the mom in a difficult situation.

Woman lives with ex to co-parent

In a TikTok video by @tashmasanabo, she shared the story of a woman who broke up with the father of her children, but they have continued living together. In the TikTok post, she said that the woman and her baby daddy have not spoken to each other in months, unless it has to do with the children, and if they do, they communicate through WhatsApp. She also explained that the woman looking for advice is struggling with unemployment. The lady showed her morning routine with her children while telling the story. Watch the clip of the woman sharing the message she received from a struggling mom below:

SA floored by woman's co-parenting setup

Many people expressed sympathy for the woman who is doing her best to stay a present mother. Some offered advice to the woman who sent her story to the TikToker. Read the people's comments below:

TikTok viewers could relate to the woman's unique co-parenting situation. Image: Skynesher

Lady Sunday 🇿🇦 advised:

"Get a job to regain her confidence and take her power back. Look for a place to stay, leave the kids with daddy (assist with maintenance) and build herself up. Get the kids once she’s financially stable."

Lee said:

"I once had a friend with same situation, believe me when I tell you they still had more kids while not speaking to one another."

myariesx6 commented:

"Shooo I thought I was the only one doing the co-parenting while in the same house guys kunzima enhlabeni🤧"

Mogotlane Lethabo wrote:

"Those asking about home 💔 guys not everyone can just go back home. Some homes are way toxic, some are not even welcoming. It’s bad. Prayers to you sis ❤️‍🩹"

xolisilemlambo was moved:

"The kids 😭 they’re going to grow up thinking this is normal and do it to their partners."

boiitu_mogale argued:

"We should also normalise giving primary custody to fathers."

S was moved:

"Not everyone has a home to go back to. This is sad."

