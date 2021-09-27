Halala, reality TV star, Ayanda Ncwane, bags 2 prestigious awards, in Nigeria

Ayanda Ncwane bagged two prestigious awards at an awards ceremony held in Nigeria over the weekend

The gorgeous reality TV star scooped the Positive Impact Music Award and the Best Dressed Award

The stunner's fans took to her comment section on social media to congratulate her on the big win

Ayanda Ncwane took home two awards in Nigeria. The stunning reality TV star took to social media to share her good news with her fans.

Ayanda Ncwane bagged 2 prestigious awards in Nigeria. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

Ayanda, who is the widow of late gospel star S'fiso Ncwane, was recognised in Nigeria at the weekend. She bagged the Positive Impact Music Award and the Best Dressed Award.

The Ncwane Communications boss took to Instagram to praise the Almighty for continuing to bless her. According to ZAlebs, the stunner captioned her Instagram post:

"To God be the glory. Last night we WON 2 awards in Nigeria at the @climamagazine_awards. POSITIVE IMPACT MUSIC AWARD, BEST DRESSED AWARD. WONDERS WITHOUT NUMBER!!!"

The star's followers took to her comment section to congratulate her. Check out some of their comments below:

blacbutterfly21 said:

"Congratulations love, well deserved."

sinesipho_pawuli wrote:

"Well deserved. Congratulations mama Ncwane."

shaunjantjies commented:

"Just love looking at you. The more I look the more I get hooked, but enjoy life."

lihlemthembukhuzwayo said:

"You deserve all the good that's coming your way darling. Congratulations."

mpanzapastoryolo added:

"Congratulations Aya. Your hard work is appreciated. And the beauty."

