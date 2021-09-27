Clicks Appoints Bertina Engelbrecht as CEO After Ramsunder Quits, SA Reacts

Bertina Engelbrecht has been named the new CEO of Clicks

While there are some reservations about former CEO Vikesh Ramsunder's resignation, SA celebrates her becoming the first black female to lead a JSE-listed retail group

Engelbrecht officially starts her new role in January 2022

Bertina Engelbrecht has been appointed the new CEO of Clicks. The 58-year-old, who currently works as the group corporate affairs director, will take the reigns in January 2022 following the resignation of former chief executive, Vikesh Ramsunder.

Bertina Engelbrecht has been appointed the new CEO of Clicks. Image: @CueSibiya/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Engelbrecht joined the group in 2006 as group human resources director and was appointed as an executive director in 2008. She quickly worked her way up the pharmaceutical giant's corporate ladder and will become South Africa’s first black female to lead a JSE-listed retail group, IOL reports.

According to News 24, Current CEO Vikesh Ramsunder resigned from the group following an offer he could not refuse in Australia. The businessman had been overseeing the company for the last three years.

While parting seems bittersweet, it's reported Ramsunder will remain onboard as a "strategic adviser" until August next year.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the news below:

@alechogg said:

"Clicks CEO departs for Australia as ‘brain drain’ continues unabated."

@PhumlaniMMajozi said:

"So the CEO of Clicks Vikesh Ramsunder has resigned and is also leaving South Africa? Business Day reports that Ramsunder “joins a growing number of wealthy individuals leaving” South Africa."

@csuitesawil said:

"Congratulations to Bertina Engelbrecht (58) on her appointment as new CEO of @Clicks_SA .She holds a master of laws degree and is an admitted attorney."

@RickyMadeThat said:

"Whilst I’m happy that Clicks has appointed Bertina Engelbrecht as its first black female CEO, the fact that there are only two black women leading Top 40 companies on the JSE is a serious blight on corporate SA."

