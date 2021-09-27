Fulham players made the day of a physically challenged boy named Rhys Port who went viral on social media after making a post

The disabled boy who is a goalkeeper with Feltham Bees posted videos of himself on Tik Tok making saves in the goal post

The Cottagers chose to celebrate Aleksandar Mitrovic goal with him when Fulham scored against Bristol City

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Fulham celebrated a goal with a disabled boy named Rhys Porter when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored against Bristol City in a Championship game, Sky Sports, Sport Bible.

How it all happened

The 13-year-old who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy plays as a goalkeeper for the Feltham Bees disability team.

Fulham players celebrated a goal with disabled boy Rhys Porter bullied online. Image: Simon Galloway/PA Images

Source: UGC

And after posting a video of himself saving a ball during a match on Tik Tok, the young lad came under several abuses on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

However, Fulham paid the physically challenged by back by running towards him in the front row stand to celebrate Mitrovic's goal.

The boy was moved to tears after the Cottagers arranged for him to meet one of his heroes, defender Tim Ream, on BBC Breakfast.

Porter relayed he passed through to after he posted five videos on Tik Tok:

"I posted about four or five and I posted a video of me where I made a save, and then it went viral and it had loads of horrible comments.

"It made me feel quite sad, but I try and get over it and I try and make the positives come out of the situation."

Bristol City equalized with 11 minutes left to play and Ream said that it was not the result Porter was looking for as he posted on social media.

"Not the result Rhys Porter asked for but another cool moment shared and experienced."

Fulham have now made Rhys an honorary member of their team and listed him as a first-team goalkeeper on their site.

How Ronaldo's son didn't recognise Lionel Messi because he looked too short to be him

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's first son met his father's long-time rival, Lionel Messi, during the 2017 Ballon d'Or ceremony and the youngster thought the Argentine was too short to be real.

The 11-year-old had the opportunity to see the Argentine in real life at the gala four years ago when he picked his fifth award presentation.

And due to the Paris Saint Germain's 5ft 5in height, Ronaldo Jr actually found it difficult to believe it was him when his grandmother pointed the Barcelona legend to him.

SunSport quoting Dolores Aveiro, Ronaldo’s mother, revealed the funny incident during an interview she gave about a year ago. She said:

“I was with him and I said, ‘look, it's Messi,’ and he replied, ‘that's not Messi, he's short.’ Then my son encouraged him to wave.

"Messi is a very good person. My grandson is already taller than him, [laughs] it was a very fun moment.”

Source: Briefly.co.za