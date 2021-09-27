Bontlefeela Mogoye rocked a stunning outfit at the EFF'S manifesto launch in Gandhi Square, Johannesburg

Mogoye is an ex-major of SANDF and has since become a women of many talents, including fashion stylist and blogger.

After sharing her look on Twitter, her followers fell in-love with her style and some even wanted to buy her exquisite skirt

Sunday 26 September saw the EFF launch its manifesto in Gandhi Square in Johannesburg. Amid the party's promises of land and jobs, one person stole the show thanks to her stunning look. Bontlefeela Mogoye shared her look with her Twitter followers and the post blew-up, attracting close to 800 likes.

Bontlefeela Mogoye captivates with her stunning outfit at the EFF'S manifesto launch. Image: Major Bontlefeela /Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mogoye is an ex-Major in the SANDF turned fashion designer and she is no stranger to head-turning looks. After she pledged her support for the EFF in captivating style, Mzansi couldn't stop complimenting her.

Take a look at the post for yourself:

@MsLeboMa:

"You looked beautiful, are you selling the skirt?"

@MtsweniPanwell:

"African women...too much sauce fighter."

@KSekgetle:

"Looking so beautiful."

@pumelina:

"Love the outfit."

@Reesmuit:

"Yoh the skirt."

@KhanyiGee:

"What a look!!!"

The ex-Major is an inspirational to people everywhere thanks to her larger-than-life attitude that sees her take on many roles. Not only is she a fashion stylist, she is also a fashion blogger, content creator, social media manager and Creative Director at BailebyB.

