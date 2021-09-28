Johannes Ratladi Choeu chose to grow out of his childhood struggles and make something of his life

Growing up in poverty, Johannes strove for better and now owns a thriving business that employs over 100 people

Social media users read Johannes’ story and their hearts were filled with pride as they took to the comment section to congratulate him

You are not defined by your circumstances and Johannes Ratladi Choeu is proof of this. You need to make the decision to better your life, not just to just sit and accept what it currently is.

Meet Johannes Ratladi Choeu, the founder of JR Choeu Express Africa, a man who made something from nothing. Image: @KasiEconomy

Source: Twitter

Johannes Ratladi Choeu is the proud founder of JR Choeu Express Africa. Growing up in poverty, Johannes knew he wanted to make something of himself.

Having only a primary school education, Johannes had to learn a lot on his own to get to where he is today. From not even having shoes to wear on his feet, Johannes now owns a thriving business.

Johannes employs over 100 people in his business, giving them too a chance to better their and their families' lives.

@KasiEconomy took to social media to share Johannes’ inspiring story:

Seeing Johannes' incredible journey, social media users took to the comment section of the post to congratulate him on changing his circumstances through hard work!

Here are some of the amazing comments:

@KemeloSaii98 had the privilege of working for Johannes:

“I was once an apprentice at his workshop and it's been amazing being there.”

@trevourchaitezv was touched:

“This is inspiring; the ministry of small business development should do more to have more inspiring business like this.”

@martusfire is a proud customer:

“Awesome. Been on that bus from JHB to Mangochi, Malawi. Respect sir.”

@Sma_Nhlapo loves content like this:

@e9d6a6da99744e6 was wowed:

