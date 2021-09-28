Anele Zondo, launches rap career, celebs react, "It’s the real, life raps for me"

Anele Zondo has officially launched her rap career and her entertainment industry peers approve of her rap skills

The TV presenter surprised many on her timeline when she dropped a teaser of her new music video

Rappers such as Moozlie, who also started out as a TV presenter, praised Anele for writing lyrics that speak about her life

Anele Zondo has launched her rap career. The TV presenter took to social media recently to share a snippet of her dope music video.

Anele Zondo has launched her rap career. Image: @anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the stunner dropped epic bars that had her fans in their feels. Even her peers in the entertainment industry were impressed by the way the star flowed on the beat.

Other TV personalities, who also jumped into the hip-hop bandwagon - such as Moozlie - also applauded 'Ney The Bae' after she shared the track's teaser online.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mzansi celebs took to her comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on her rap skills. Check out some of their comments below:

Moozlie said:

"Snap I actually remember buying hair from you, it’s the real life raps for me."

Bontle Modiselle wrote:

"VUKA!!! Sheesh."

LootLove commented:

"Okay Bae!!!"

Uyanda M wrote:

"It’s about time - Super proud of you, Baby."

The Lazy Makoti wrote:

"Okay! YES!!!!! With a capital Yes."

Ayanda Jiya added:

"Okay now get it sis. Looking lovely as always."

Lasizwe's alter ego Nomatriquency gets a job at Steers

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe has revealed that his alter ego Nomatriquency has bagged a job at Steers. The media personality took to social media earlier on Monday, 27 September to announce the exciting news.

The hashtage #nomatriquencyxsteers trended when the YouTuber announced the news on his timeline. His followers have taken to his comment section on Twitter to congratulate their fave for getting the gig.

Nomatriquency is Lasizwe's YouTube character, according to ZAlebs. Reacting to the news, a fan @CrazeeFistaz said:

"Would be even better if you would have a burger named after you. Congratulations to the gyal!"

Another stan @lindz_nyeleti commented:

"I don’t think the customers were ever ready. Congratulations babes."

