Miguel and supermodel Nazanin Mandi have been together for 17 years but married in 2018

The two announced their separation through their representative, who noted they wished each other well

The former couple, both 35, started dating when they were only 18 and got engaged 10 years after that

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

R&B star Miguel and his wife actress Nazanin Mandi have called it quits after being together for 17 years.

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi got married in 2018. Photo: nazaninmandi.

Source: Instagram

The two tied the knot back in 2018 at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California, US, after dating for 10 years and getting engaged in 2016.

According to People, who spoke to the former couple's representative, they decided to go separate ways a while back, but it was all kept private.

The 35-year-old singer and his wife, 35-year-old actress and model, are said to have "wished each other well" as they move on with their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It is still unclear how long the two have been broken up and what led to the end of their long-time relationship.

Messages on Instagram

Following the announcement, the two went on Instagram sharing cryptic messages, which were believed to be directed at their relationship and future.

The singer shared about being worthy of everything he desires and how finding it will make everyone around him happy.

He advised fans to take action and favour things that bring positive emotions to what one desires.

On Mandi's side, she shared quotes about self-love and having a spiritual awakening that signals one's way of finding love using the number 1212.

The two started dating when they were only 18 and had been together ever since.

Earlier in the year, the two gave interviews, and nothing seemed wrong in paradise until now. They were to celebrate their third wedding anniversary in November.

Lori Harvey on relationship with Michael B. Jordan

In other relationship news, Briefly News reported that comedian Steve Harvey's daughter and model Lori recently shared about her relationship with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan.

The influencer was recently a guest on The Real Daytime Show, where she talked about her life and current relationship with the Black Panther star.

Lori was asked why her relationship with the star is special, and she was quick to mention that the two balance each other and embody the statement, "When you know, you know." Read more:

The entrepreneur also gushed over her man, saying they always have a good time together; he is sweet and a great listener.

Source: Briefly.co.za