Kaizer Chiefs Have a Nightmare of Next 5 Fixtures as Pressure on Baxter Mounts

Kaizer Chiefs will try their best to get back on track for the season after a run of poor results. It may not be an easy task, however, because their next five fixtures are going to be extremely difficult. Stuart Baxter is currently under pressure as the fans call for him to be sacked.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs have a tough run of their next fixtures in the DStv Premiership and it seems as though Baxter is starting to get under pressure. Amakhosi have only collected five points so far in the league and they are currently at the bottom half of the table.

The games that Kaizer Chiefs have played so far in the league were supposed to be the "easier" fixtures, where they were expected to pick up maximum points except for their game against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs are not going to have it easy in their next rounds of fixtures in the league. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

The next run of fixtures do not look to be easier, with constant goalkeeper changes and no set starting line-up sight, it may actually be a mountain to climb for the club if they want to finish in a better position than they did last season.

Check out the next five fixtures for Kaizer Chiefs below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

AmaZulu FC vs Kaizer Chiefs (Away)

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United (Home)

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs (Away)

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC (Home)

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates (Home)

Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu will be looking for three points after a rather slow start to the season, which means the match will not be an easy one. Chippa United are currently being coached by Gavin Hunt, who has a score to settle.

And of course, the Soweto Derby is never an easy fixture for Kaizer Chiefs. These next fixtures will be crucial if Amakhosi want to turn their season around.

Stuart Baxter explains why he keeps changing goalkeepers at Kaizer Chiefs

In other Kaizer Chiefs news, Briefly News reported that Stuart Baxter, Kaizer Chiefs' head coach, has explained why the Amakhosi have changed goalkeepers again for their match against Marumo Gallants.

During Sunday's goalless draw against Marumo Gallants, Stuart Baxter used his fourth different goalkeeper in six games this season.

The South African reports that after Itumeleng Khune, Bruce Bvuma, and Brandon Petersen were all given chances, the English tactician revealed why Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was pushed into the mix.

"We’ve got four goalkeepers that are potentially number ones. You can look at the long term of the club, the assets are Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen," said Baxter.

Source: Briefly.co.za