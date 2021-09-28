'Congrats': Radio Maven Mapaseka Mokwele Graduates With Master's Degree, Finally

Radio personality Mapaseka Mokwele is proudest following her momentous achievement of bagging a master's degree

Heading online to share the news with her followers, Mokwele said she'd waited for more than a year to ascend the graduation stage

Entertainment industry peers and fans congratulated the radio jock on the achievement on social media

Radio host Mapaseka Mokwele has bagged her biggest achievement to date after donning her academic garb and strutting across the stage to have her master's degree conferred on her.

The proud academic scholar took to her official Instagram account to break the news to her followers, ZAlebs reported.

Mapaseka Mokwele has finally graduated with a master's degree from Wits University. Image: @mapasekamokwele.

Source: Instagram

Detailing the long road it has been, the jock said she obtained her qualification over a year ago but hung on until it was possible to attend an actual graduation ceremony.

The post started:

"This [graduation] has been quite a journey. Finished this master's [in] late 2019/ early 2020. Enter Covid.

"Chose not to graduate virtually because I wanted to walk across that stage, I worked hard for this and wanted to celebrate fully!"

However, Mokwele said there was a huge curveball on the road to her graduation, including being notified of the incorrect graduation ceremony date.

Grateful for the unwavering support

"Soon gave up on that dream and thought, 'OK, fine, let’s just do it'. I was [then] given the wrong virtual grad date, so I missed it. I was so upset, then I just thought, 'OK, whatever, just fetch your certificate'."

Mokwele thanked her husband, Thabo, and her mom for their undying support, both of whom she said egged her on to attend even though she had given up on the idea.

"Thank you both for your constant love and support. Here we are, so glad I came. So proud of my hard work! I am a Master! Master Mapaseka Mokwele. Papa, I felt you there with me," she wrote.

Widespread praise over academic milestone

Reacting to the post, Mokwele's supporters were chuffed for her and made sure to let her in on it. Briefly News scanned the comments to brings readers the reactions.

@athaniamothiba wrote:

"Congratulations dearest."

@zenandemfenyana said:

"Congratulations big sis."

@enhlembali_ added:

"A huge congratulations."

@precioustheplanner reacted:

"Congratulations sis. Well done, so so inspiring."

@melzinbala offered:

"Huge congrats sis! It’s never late, it’s right on time!!!"

Miss SA Shudufadzo Musida graduates from Wits University: #CrowningMoment

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufadzo Musida proved that beauty and brains are a lethal combination, this time, as she graduated from Wits University.

Her newest crowning moment in the garb of academia came courtesy of her power-packed struts down the halls of academic excellence as she, like many of her peers at the institution on Tuesday, 20 July, celebrated during a virtual graduation ceremony.

The Miss SA winner, however, had the special privilege of having her BA Honours degree in International Relations conferred by the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Wits University, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi.

Musida, who spoke fondly of her great-grandmother, said the day was the culmination of a dream held dear by the late family matriarch.

"Growing up in Ha-Masia, deep in the heart of Vhembe District in Limpopo, Gugu always stressed that education was a fundamental stepping stone to success.

"How proud she would have been of me, her little Abi (I was known as Abigail as a child), who has earned this university degree," said Musida.

Source: Briefly.co.za