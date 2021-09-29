“Hayi Nina”: Peeps Recreate Funny Video of Woman Chased Away from Church

South Africans are in serious disbelief as they look at a video clip of a woman who is trending after recreating another lady who was chased away from church

Briefly News previously reported on a video clip where a lady was seen joining men in a religious event but she was chased away

Many peeps feel this country doesn’t need social media and the internet while some say they just love the sense of humour

South Africans are showing their funny side once again as they recreated a video of a woman who was filmed singing in church with men only. The funny lady was captured on camera joining men wearing white church clothes but they later chased her away.

Some South Africans felt she was shown the door because of inappropriate dress code but some felt the churchgoers were wrong to deny her the right to attend the service.

Another woman has now decided to redo the scene and she is also seen joined by two men who are singing, wearing white and they later chase her away.

@Heart_Totem said:

“Hayi nina.”

@Siyabongah said:

“This country is cursed I tell you.”

@Violet0596 said:

“You don't waste time.”

@Missb20_10 said:

“Peace is not for South Africans.”

@Murphy_Moffat said:

“Now watch a slender attempting to do this challenge.”

@BussieShibas said:

“Bafethu ayivalwe le country... Ay ngeke.”

@ThulaniSundu said:

“We don't take anything seriously in this country.”

@Gqam_Tee_D said:

“All white party challenge already.”

@PriestMkhize said:

“This country idinga u reset button.”

@Moabi7 said:

“I love South Africa.”

"Ayiye sisi": Woman filmed dancing with men in a religious event attracts SA

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a video of a South African woman is going viral on social media as she is seen dancing with men only.

It seems the woman visited a certain church band but she can be seen being chased away by one of the members. The short clip is shared on social media by @KulaniCool who has promised to archive the video clip.

Looking at the reactions, many people feel the woman was disrespected as the footage shows she was not aware of the camera.

Some people are arguing that the lady was not meant to be dressed in that manner and some say the men were so rude to chase her away while enjoying the hymn. Briefly News takes a look at the reactions from Twitter users and pens this story.

Source: Briefly.co.za