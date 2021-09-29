The SIU's Digital Vibes report has been released after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave permission for it to be made public

Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has been thrown into the spotlight once again after the findings of the report were opened to the citizens of South Africa

Mkhize remains a top trend on social media as Saffas use their online platforms to share their points of view on the saga

JOHANNESBURG - The long-awaited Special Investigating Unit's report on the Digital Vibes scandal that besmirched the country's health department was released on Wednesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The damning findings of the investigation reveal that former health minister Zweli Mkhize had misled the nation, failed his oversight duties and was conflicted given the irregular appointment of his friends.

Evidence uncovered by the SIU found that the department incurred irregular expenditure worth about R150 million and wasteful spending ranging between R72 million and R80 million.

The former acting director-general of the Department of Health, Anban Pillay, was reportedly also involved in the matter. The SIU is reportedly going to pursue charges of fraud for his role in the Digital Vibes contract, according to EWN.

The SIU explained in the report that Pillay had made requests for the approval to move away from normal procedures of procurement and made a number of misrepresentations to Treasury, reports News24.

South Africans share their verdicts on the Digital Vibes saga

@da_voc wrote:

"SIU has its sights firmly planted on Zweli Mkhize, I'd like to see how this transpires."

@sheldon_cameron said:

"Zweli Mkhize really surprised me but then again one can't be shocked at anything these days because birds with the same feathers flock together."

@_marksandiso shared:

"Zweli Mkhize is corrupt but his buddy Cyril Ramaphosa won't do anything about it."

@Dukes_Mokoena tweeted:

"The SIU report is clear enough and doesn't require any further diagnosis from anyone. Zweli Mkhize, his so-called PAs, apokespersons friends and son have benefitted from this Digital Vibes corruption. Why is it so difficult to arrest these people? Let's be realistic now."

@NolwaziNgubeni shared:

"The Zweli Mkhize story is so disappointing yazi."

@phathus believes:

"Our politicians stole money to buy luxuries during a pandemic, as we witnessed our loved ones dying. Zweli Mkhize #DigitalVibes."

Mzansi eager to read Digital Vibes report that has been released by President Cyril Ramaphosa

Previously, Briefly News reported that after President Cyril Ramaphosa's permission, the highly-anticipated Digital Vibes report by the Special Investigating Unit has been officially disclosed to the public of South Africa.

The SIU investigated that irregular tender contract that was awarded to Digital Vibes by the Department of Health officials.

The contract was worth R150 million and it was found that the funds paid out to the fund was not spent on the scope of the work that should have been done by Digital Vibes. The money was rather used to fund the lavish lifestyles of Digital Vibes directors and former Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize and his family.

