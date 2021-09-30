TV personality and doctor Musa Mthombeni took to social media to gush over his lovely missus, and SA hilariously hacked him for it

A social media user @Hayden_101_ offered a hilarious response to the good doctor's smitten post that had Saffas falling of their seats

Soon, the post went viral as other Twitter users lit up the comments section with funny responses of their own

Broadcaster turned medical doctor Musa Mthombeni had to pinch himself as a reminder that he was not dreaming upon the realisation that he is the husband to one of the most beautiful women in Mzansi.

That's right, Mthombeni seemed to have been surprised all over again as he recently took to social media to gush over his wife of one month, Liesl Laurie.

A smitten Dr Musa Mthombeni was recently at the receiving end of Mzansi social media. Image: @DrMusaMthombeni, @LieslLaurie, @Hayden_101_.

Source: Twitter

The former Miss South Africa had earlier posted a sizzling hot picture of herself that instantly had thirsty Mzansi men swooning.

Mthobeni tweeted:

"Goodness gracious! So, vele vele you’re my wife?"

Gunning for the loved up Mthombeni, a Twitter user @Hayden_101_ offered a hilarious response to the good doctor's smitten post that sent Mzansi.

"We’re just as shocked as you are, bruv," read the unlikely response.

There was a massive response to the tweet as it attracted 3 200 likes and more than 240 comments.

Saffas take the mickey out of Mthombeni

In usual fashion, Briefly News was there for it, scanning the comments to bring Mzansi all the funny reactions to the post.

@Moh_Baps said:

"I mean you're not wrong, but did you have to say it?"

@AngeloSeaka wrote:

"Yey Le nna ke sa maketse. How did he pull this one off? As a doctor, his inyanga is powerful I must add."

@KaraboNtswaki added:

"Why [did] you have to say it like that?"

@sugeezy observed:

"The 'bruv' was just to soften the blow. This was too harsh."

@Mogakanegi_SA offered:

"Haaaiiii, you even stalk each other on social media? Stop doing that, brother."

Sello Maake kaNcube gushes over bae despite age gap

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube is on cloud nine with the love of his life Pearl Mbewu.

The 22 year age gap seems to do little to deter the pair from living out some serious relationship goals.

Sello recently took to social media to post a cute picture with his love and it instantly went viral. The pair were seen smiling and loving absolutely content with life.

Taking to social media, he posted:

“Most comfortable soul to rest my soul onto, She is not perfect but she is perfect for me…”

The post received over 20 000 likes as social media users showed their approval. Many took to the comments section to give their positive feedback and to comment on how beautiful Ms Mbewu is.

Source: Briefly.co.za