Cristiano Ronaldo has underscored his desire to help Man United to secure more victories

The forward scored a last-gasp winner against Villarreal to inspire United to a vital win

Ronaldo noted the crucial role he played in the victory is the exact reason he returned to United

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed gratitude towards Man United fans who stuck by the team through their hard-fought 2-1 Champions League win at Old Trafford.

United looked set to drop points against the La Liga giants during the Wednesday, September 29, clash in a result that would have left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under more pressure.

The Red Devils found themselves a goal down 13 minutes into the second half, but Alex Tells restored parity shortly after.

Having lost their Group F opener against Young Boys, the Villarreal meeting was a must-win for United to keep their hopes of progressing to the next round.

And with the scores tied 1-1, Ronaldo fired the hosts into the lead with a fine finish to send Old Trafford into raptures.

The victory revived United's chances of sealing progression to the next round of the tournament, and Ronaldo contends the turnaround only proves everything is possible.

"Now everything is possible everything is open and we believe we will go through," he said.

"This is why I came back, I missed this club a lot. I made history in this club, and I want to do it again," he added.

The Portuguese talisman also took a moment to thank United fans for playing a critical part in the stunning victory.

Prior to their victory over the Yellow Submarine, United had lost three of their last four fixtures.

The defeats include their 1-0 shock loss to Aston Villa at the weekend in the Premier League.

Source: Briefly.co.za