Orlando Pirates: Fortune Makaringe Puts Too Much Pressure on Himself to Perform

Former Orlando Pirates player Benson Mhlongo sees that Fortune Makaringe is struggling and wants him to get support

Makaringe hasn't had the greatest of starts at Orlando Pirates, making only a few appearances since his arrival

Mhlongo thinks that Makaringe will get a chance to develop under co-coach Fadlu Davids, who already knows him well

Former Orlando Pirates player Benson Mhlongo says that Fortune Makaringe needs to work for the interests of the club and not for himself. Mhlongo also requested that the player gets some more support from his superiors.

So far, Makaringe has only made two appearances in the PSL for Orlando Pirates and he is currently in his third season with the club, which is not an indication of a player who is adapting to his role.

Mhlongo thinks that the current interim co-coach Fadlu Davids will have a better understanding of Makaringe and help him since they both worked together previously at Martizburg United, Goal reports.

Mhlongo also said that Makaringe needs support and he needs a player who will step up for him when he's off form, according to SowetanLIVE.

"I think Makaringe puts too much pressure on himself. From Maritzburg he wanted to do too much. With Fadlu back, he understands Makaringe better. I just hope he will help him settle.

"He and Siphesihle Ndlovu, you can see both are struggling a bit because they wanted to take over like they did at Maritzburg," said Mhlongo.

It's unclear whether Makaringe and Ndlovu will play in Pirates' next encounter, which takes place on Saturday at Cape Town City. Mhlongo also added that at this moment, Makaringe may be trying a little too hard.

Thembinkosi Lorch is out with an injury for the rest of the season

In other Orlando Pirates news, Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Fadlu Davids has given an update on Thembinkosi Lorch, who has been missing lately for the team.

After Pirates beat Swallows FC 1-0, Davids spoke to the media and let them know that Lorch will be out for the rest of the season. Pirates have five points in the DStv Premiership after their victory, they played two draws in their first two games.

There are worries about the talisman's absence and Davids sent an update.

"Lorch, we won't see him for the rest of the year, he's out with a long-term injury," said Davids, according to a report by KickOff.

