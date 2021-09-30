It seems to be getting worse for Kaizer Chiefs as it has been revealed that the club failed to sign Thabo Cele to the club

Cele was a free agent at the time but ended up moving to Poland to play football, a big blow for the Amakhosi side

According to reports, Stuart Baxter was keen on signing Cele but management thought it wasn't a good idea to do so

While strengthening the squad ahead of the season, Stuart Baxter reportedly had his eyes on Thabo Cele and wanted to sign the player to Kaizer Chiefs. The deal obviously didn't happen, as Cele is playing his football overseas with a Polish club and has signed a two-year contract.

Cele was a free agent after he left the Portuguese side Cova de Piedade and it would've been a good deal for Amakhosi, but a disagreement in the hierarchy caused the deal to fall through and the woes for the club have continued into the new season.

Baxter was the one who advised Cele's recruitment after Phathutshedzo Nange's injury versus Royal AM, according to Soccer Laduma.

However, certain members of the management believed Cele wasn't the perfect fit for Chiefs at the time, and the central midfielder ended up going to Poland as a result, reports The South African.

Now that Nange is wounded and Cele isn't signed, Baxter may be obliged to reintroduce Kearyn Baccus as Cole Alexander's partner. The fact that Baxter replaced the injured Nange with a more defensive player caught the majority of Amakhosi fans off guard against Royal AM.

Anthony Akumu joined the team in the game after the team had already fallen behind which was surprising for most people. Baxter's tactics are being questioned continuously as Kaizer Chiefs struggle to find their feet.

Kaizer Chiefs compared to a "dead snake" that can be revived

In other Kaizer Chiefs news, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs have had a poor run of form at the start of the DStv Premiership and now they have a tough encounter against AmaZulu to face next.

AmaZulu are difficult opposition as they finished second in the league last season and are led by the legendary Benni McCarthy. The captain of AmaZulu, Makhehlene Makhaula, says that the Kaizer Chiefs side is like a "dead snake" that can revive itself at any time.

The captain believes that they shouldn't take their game lightly because of Chiefs' current form and actually fight to win the match.

"The off-form Chiefs encourage us to go all-out for the win. However, they are a dangerous team. An off-form team is a dangerous team," he said.

