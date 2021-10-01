Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina was involved in a car accident over a year and there seem to be more questions than answers regarding the incident

The truck driver wrote in his witness statement that the mayor appeared intoxicated however the police did not investigate the allegations

Masina's office explained the mayor was driving during curfew because he had to attend a medical emergency of a relative who eventually died on the day of the accident

EKURHULENI - News reports have revealed that Mzwandile Masina, City of Ekurhleni Mayor was involved in a minor car crash on 20 August 2020 that was reportedly swept underneath the rug.

It has been alleged that he was driving a BMW 540i, a car that was owned by the city. Reports say that Masina was not granted permission to drive the vehicle and he was driving the car after curfew.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina was allegedly drunk when he crashed into a goods truck last year. Images

Source: Getty Images

The vehicle in question was assigned to the mayor's office and can only be driven by people who have acquired a permit to drive it. Masina did not have a permit and when questioned about why he drove the car without proper authorisation he said he was not aware he needed special permission.

Masina then promised the EMPD's Kelobogile Thepa that he would not drive the vehicle again.

According to News24, the accident was minor and no one was injured. The vehicle he crashed in was a goods truck and the BMW was scrapped on the side and had a broken mirror.

Masina was allegedly taken away from the scene of the accident before the police were done investigating and before giving a witness statement to the police.

The truck driver stated that he noticed the BMW in his rear-view mirror and it appeared to be driving at a high speed and moving across lanes on the N12 West highway near Alberton.

After Masina crashed into the truck, the driver of the truck said he slowed down because the vehicle he was driving could not be halted immediately. The driver said Masina blamed him for the accident and seemed intoxicated.

The police did not follow up on the allegations that Masina was intoxicated.

According to the Daily Maverick, Masina's office explained why he was out during curfew and why he was driving a car he was not authorised to drive.

Phakamile Mbengashe, Masina's spokesperson stated that Masina had to attend to a medical emergency of a relative in Kathlehong on the day of the accident.

Masina had just returned from Voslorus on an oversight visit when he received the call. According to Mbengahse, the relative eventually died on the day of the accident and there is a death certificate that proves this.

Mbengashe added that the mayor drove the blue light vehicle himself because his protection unit was off-duty when the emergency arose.

