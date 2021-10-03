Andros Townsend has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo gifted him his Man United jersey after Everton's meeting at Old Trafford

Townsend stole the show at the Theatre of Dreams as he copied Ronaldo's iconic celebration after equalising for the Toffees

According to the winger, he was not trying to take the mickey out of the United forward and only pulled the celebration in tribute to the Portuguese

The Everton ace took to social media to flaunt Ronaldo's famous No.7 shirt that he received from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Despite Man United's disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo showed his class side as he gifted Andros Townsend his shirt after the match.

Townsend took to social media to flaunt Ronaldo's famous No.7 shirt that he received from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Photo by Tony McArdle.

Source: Getty Images

Townsend stole the show at the Theatre of Dreams as he paid tribute to Ronaldo by copying the Portuguese's iconic 'Siu' celebration.

The former England winger struck in the 65th minute of the encounter to cancel out Anthony Martial's 43rd-minute stunner before copying Ronaldo's celebration.

The 30-year-old later revealed the Man United icon gave him his shirt and posted it on Instagram saying: "Nothing but respect for the GOAT."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Speaking earlier after the match, Townsend claimed he was not trying to mock Ronaldo in his celebration and only pulled the antic as "a mark of respect."

“This guy is my idol. I was not imitating, it’s just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career," SunSport quoted him saying.

“I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo and spent hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques," he continued.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins first award at Man United in just one month at the club

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Manchester United Player of the Month for September after scoring five goals in six fixtures in all competitions.

The 36-year-old Portuguese staged a sensational return to Old Trafford about 12 years after initially leaving them for Real Madrid in 2009.

He marked his dramatic comeback with a stunning brace against Newcastle United on his debut on September 11.

Source: Briefly.co.za