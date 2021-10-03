LOL: Mzansi Shares Ridiculous Reasons Why They Blocked People, SA in Stitches

Peeps are sharing their stories on the timeline, narrating exactly why they ever blocked another social media user

#IBlockedThemBecause was soon trending online with peeps spilling all the tea about their choices

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite reactions to the social media hashtag which you won't want to miss

South Africans are heading online to air out all their dirty laundry and peeps are sharing exactly the reasons why they ever blocked another social media user.

Mzansi had lots of different reasons for cutting off their less than desirable social media contacts. While some scammers hilariously commented that they did not want their victims to get ahold of them ever again, others had some deeper concerns.

Many people remarked that removing the negative energy of unwanted users from their social media feeds really helped them have better peace of mind.

Another silly person just said they were tired of annoying Forex traders and hit that block button without another thought.

Check out the ridiculous comments below:

@CRYTHEBELOVEDC2 said:

"I don't just block my dear, block and delete. Peace and sanity."

@SbusisoSlowburn said:

"#IBlockedThemBecause they thought it was ok for them to disrespect me because they're wealthy."

@TheGyal_ said:

"I don't want my family to see my tweets."

@rsekokotla1 said:

"#IBlockedThemBecause "Hey do you know about Forex?"

@rsekokotla1 said:

"#IBlockedThemBecause they always had something negative and petty to say."

@only1mxolie said:

"#Iblockedthembecause they sent me ewallet not knowing I was a catfish haha."

@Moses_Buju_M said:

"I wish I could also post on #IBlockedThemBecause but I have never blocked anyone on any platform, ever. I feel blocking is childish, cowardice and for the weak."

Peeps left in stitches: Sis incinerates dinner, instructs ma to "trim the edges"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that it is sacrilege in Mzansi to burn boerewors! One social media user was left crying after her sister incinerated what was meant to be their dinner.

Taking to social media with evidence, social media user @msmorifi made it known that her sis should never be left alone in the kitchen ever again.

@msmorifi sister was meant to cook dinner, but she cremated it instead. Leaving the house to do her thing, @msmorifi’s sis let her momma know that the meat might need a little sprucing, lol.

@msmorifi posted:

“My sister cooked and left the house. Once she was outside, she sent my mom this message"

Mzansi peeps could not believe their eyes. The sight of the meat had them, but it was the “trim the edge” part that ended them.

People took to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@GreatWhyte23 told their story:

“I laugh but this is what my younger brother used to do.

“Then he'd eat bread ena.

“Till the day everyone got take-aways and he came back from ko strateng faced by his burnt food. No bread.”

@amandaa_mzolo was cry-laughing:

“She makes it sound like a natural thing nje"I'm done cooking just trim the meat before eating kodwa"

Source: Briefly.co.za