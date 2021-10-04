A lady spent some time during lockdown going through clothes and managed to come up with a lit look

Social media user @phume22 shared how she took one of her man’s old shirts and made it into a boujee blouse for herself

While @phume22’s look was lush, some did not know what to do if their men wore a much smaller size than they do lol

A stylish lady has wowed social media with her lit fashion tip. If your man ain’t using it, honey, you might as well!

Social media user @phume22 shared a fashion tip that left some feeling some type of way. Image: @phume22

Taking to social media with a few snaps of her clever style tip, social media user @phume22 explained how lockdown gave her a lot of time to think and sort through things. Coming across a nice shirt her man had not worn in a while @phume22 got to work.

@phume22 managed to turn a male dress shirt into a stunning feminine piece. Paring it with some stunning high-waisted orange shorts, @phume22 looked stunning!

@phume22 shared:

@phume22 fashion tip evoked all sorts of comments. From women wondering what to do about being bigger than their men to those shook that she assumed they even have a bae, all the comments were made!

Take a look, @phume22 even has a backup bae if this one doesn’t work out lol:

@missnozipho ran into a problem:

“But what if I'm an XXXL.

“And said boyfriend is a medium. And hardly wears shirts? Muntu mele aphinde aqome because wow. But then again, I don't want a fat boyfriend ”

@Charlez013 is ready to take the place of her man:

“If it happens he breaks your heart ♥.. I have another one to give you.. I will drop my business card on ur DM, call me the minute he doesn't answer his phone when u try to call him.. I will be the! ”

@PollyTee2 showed off her look:

@Kushley_kay also had a little size issue:

Mzansi Can't Deal After Local Lady Splashes R4 500 on a Wig

A stylish South African woman was causing a stir on social media after bragging about a wig she bought overseas for a substantial R4500. The stunning woman headed online to share the news of her new addition to her hair collection.

The flamboyant Keabetswe says she purchased the wig for $341.00 from a United States-based online company and she is receiving contrasting remarks from her social media followers.

Some of the lady's social media followers feel she is rich but buying a wig at that exorbitant price is just a waste of money. The elegant and young woman is known for good taste when it comes to fashion and Briefly News takes a look at the reactions. @Akreana wrote on her page:

“Only ordered it today, cost me about R4 500, I’m hoping etla le jeso.”

