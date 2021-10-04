Lush lady shares lit tip for wearing your man’s shirt, leaves some puzzling over size issues
by  Denika Herbst
  • A lady spent some time during lockdown going through clothes and managed to come up with a lit look
  • Social media user @phume22 shared how she took one of her man’s old shirts and made it into a boujee blouse for herself
  • While @phume22’s look was lush, some did not know what to do if their men wore a much smaller size than they do lol

A stylish lady has wowed social media with her lit fashion tip. If your man ain’t using it, honey, you might as well!

Lush lady shares lit tip,wearing your man’s shirt, social media
Social media user @phume22 shared a fashion tip that left some feeling some type of way. Image: @phume22
Taking to social media with a few snaps of her clever style tip, social media user @phume22 explained how lockdown gave her a lot of time to think and sort through things. Coming across a nice shirt her man had not worn in a while @phume22 got to work.

September photo dump: Peeps share pics of themselves living their best lives

@phume22 managed to turn a male dress shirt into a stunning feminine piece. Paring it with some stunning high-waisted orange shorts, @phume22 looked stunning!

@phume22 shared:

@phume22 fashion tip evoked all sorts of comments. From women wondering what to do about being bigger than their men to those shook that she assumed they even have a bae, all the comments were made!

Take a look, @phume22 even has a backup bae if this one doesn’t work out lol:

@missnozipho ran into a problem:

“But what if I'm an XXXL.
“And said boyfriend is a medium. And hardly wears shirts? Muntu mele aphinde aqome because wow. But then again, I don't want a fat boyfriend ”

@Charlez013 is ready to take the place of her man:

Man at groove wears girl's pumps to get in, Mzansi in stitches: 'Kanti do they all smell?'

“If it happens he breaks your heart ♥.. I have another one to give you.. I will drop my business card on ur DM, call me the minute he doesn't answer his phone when u try to call him.. I will be the! ”

@PollyTee2 showed off her look:

@Kushley_kay also had a little size issue:

Mzansi Can't Deal After Local Lady Splashes R4 500 on a Wig

A stylish South African woman was causing a stir on social media after bragging about a wig she bought overseas for a substantial R4500. The stunning woman headed online to share the news of her new addition to her hair collection.

The flamboyant Keabetswe says she purchased the wig for $341.00 from a United States-based online company and she is receiving contrasting remarks from her social media followers.

Some of the lady's social media followers feel she is rich but buying a wig at that exorbitant price is just a waste of money. The elegant and young woman is known for good taste when it comes to fashion and Briefly News takes a look at the reactions. @Akreana wrote on her page:

“Only ordered it today, cost me about R4 500, I’m hoping etla le jeso.”

