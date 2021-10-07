Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema told Advocate Jacobus Strijdom SC that he did not play a role in transforming the judiciary during apartheid

Strijdom had stated that his role in training black law practitioners during apartheid was how he contributed to the transformation of the judiciary

One of the judges he claimed to have trained denied she was ever trained by Strijdom which led to correct himself by saying he worked alongside her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Jacobus Johannes Strijdom SC made some controversial remarks during his interview with Judicial Service Committee on Wednesday.

When questioned about the role he played in the transformation of the judiciary, Strijdom made the claim that he had trained upcoming black judges during the apartheid era when they were very few black prosecutors at the time.

Advocate Johannes Strijdom says he worked alongside outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng during apartheid. Image: @OCJ_RSA/ RSA Judiciary

Source: Twitter

Strijidom told the panel that he played a role in the advancement of black law practitioners such as the current chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who is going on retirement and North West judge president Monica Leeuw, reports TimesLIVE.

He stated that during apartheid, in 1986 he trained a few black law practitioners who later became judges after the end of apartheid in 1994, however, Leeuw denied she was ever trained by Strijdom.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Strijidom then went on to say that he meant that he worked with Mogoeng and Leeuw during that period and trained a judge who is now sitting at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

He added that he played a part in transformation while he was an acting judge and would often mentor black junior judges who asked him for advice.

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters highlighted that working alongside Mogoeng or training future black judges was not actually transformative. Strijdom agreed that there was no transformation during that time of apartheid but he gave black people the chance to be trained, according to .

"But at least we gave black people the opportunity at that stage," said Strijdom

South Africans react to Strijdom's JSC interview

Some people on social media admired Strijdom's willingness to go through the interview process to become a judge of the High Court following his failure to answer questions the last time posts were available.

Other people had a lot of commentary on the processes of the JSC. Here's what they had to say:

@LEADING_SA said:

"This Strijdom is that guy who failed to answer question asked by malema in 2016 JSC interviews “ On How his appointment will help to transform judiciary? Yeah neh some people don’t give up in life shame"

@SawyerBean21 said:

"What do you mean that the JSC is doing it? Having watched interviews yesterday, I feel like it’s the quality of the candidates put forward for judgeships that is a major concern. Some could not answer first year Introduction to Law questions. Also, what do you suggest we do? Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat."

@Kimo__NK said:

"Let's be honest about 1 thing, he didn't apologize coz he wanted to willingly, he apologized only on the basis that he is being interviewed for Chief justice position! That's the reason he apologized"

Judicial Service Committee interviews: South Africans remain on the edge of their seats

Briefly News previously reported that on Monday, 4 October, the JSC began its rehashing of interviews of the Constitutional Court following complaints that were lodged against the opening proceedings. Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been chairing the JSC and heading the interviews for the two seats.

At the time of writing this report, Briefly News notes that six people had been interviewed for the position. South Africans have used Twitter to share their thoughts on who they think should be successful.

South Africans share their opinions about the interviews

@CameronKendall wrote:

"CIC Julius Malema is the only one asking questions and doing the interviewing. We don't have time for lazy leaders who go to #JSCInterviews with their minds made up."

@Cheetahplains said:

"Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants to lead the same judges who called her reports "nonsensical and unconstitutional" Rolling on the floor laughingFace with tears of joy. I admire her bravery and ambition, to be honest. #JSCInterviews."

Source: Briefly.co.za