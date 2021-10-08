After announcing that he was going to be a dad earlier this month, Heavy K has shared a cute photo alerting fans of Letlotlo's arrival

The proud dad shared his son rocking a tiny little Jordan romper, writing, "Welcome home, baby Letlotlo"

Followers raced to the comments to give the newest little member a very warm welcome into the world with one person commenting, "Congratulations to the pair of you"

Following his recent announcement that he had been blessed with yet another child, excited father Heavy K shared the news that his little boy was born and is home safely in the arms of his loving parents.

Heavy K welcomes baby No. 2 shortly after the announcement that he was expecting. Image: @heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

Just a week ago, TimesLIVE reported that the music producer had shared with his followers the fruitful news that he and his unidentified partner were expecting a son. In his announcement post he wrote:

"God has trusted me yet again with another lil' boy."

Today, Heavy K took to Instagram to share the adorable homecoming snap with his followers and the peeps are absolutely loving the baby content.

Overjoyed followers hopped into the comment section to congratulate the new parents and welcome the little bundle of joy home.

@azwakele wrote:

"Congratulations Khusta man. You are blessed"

@sam_shle added:

"Congratulations brother "

@ndiphiwendabana commented:

"Asbonge"

@pearlly_berry shared:

"Congratulations to the pair of you ❤️❤️"

