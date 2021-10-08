Constance Edjeani Afenu: Meet Ghana's 1st Female General of the Armed Forces

Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu has been appointed a General in Ghana's Armed Forces (GAF)

She makes history as the first woman to occupy the position

Edjeani-Afenu previously became the first female to be appointed Brigadier General in the GAF

Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu has been appointed a General in Ghana's Armed Forces (GAF) after recently becoming the first female to be appointed Brigadier General.

She once again makes history as the first woman to occupy the position of General, Africafeeds reports.

Edjeani-Afenu first joined the Armed Forces in 1978 at the age of 18 years and was commissioned into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on April 25, 1980.

Previous appointments

She made history in 2017 when she was appointed Brigadier General. Edjeani-Afenu told the state-owned newspaper, Daily Graphic that:

''The welcome to the Military Academy was crude, but I prevailed having come to the realisation that I had already decided to join the service.''

Work experience

With years of experience spanning over four decades, she has risen through the ranks to become the first female General of the Armed Forces.

Becoming Brigadier-General and General adds to her long list of achievements. Edjeani-Afenu was appointed as the Commanding Officer of the Forces Pay Regiment in 1999, making her the first female Commanding Officer in the history of the GAF.

She served in different capacities in her home country and served as Ghana's deputy military advisor to its permanent mission in New York from 2013 to 2016.

In 2019, the United Nations (UN) appointed her as the Deputy Force Commander in the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

