A man of God identified as Prophet I.O Samuel has celebrated his birthday and his church members made money rain on him

In a video, Prophet Samuel shared on his Instagram page, he could be seen singing and dancing while guests at the party sprayed him money

People on Instagram have shared their thoughts on the development; many said God has really changed the cleric's life

Prophet I.O Samuel has gotten many talking on social media after money rained on him on his birthday while singing and dancing.

In the video the Christian cleric shared on his Instagram page, he could be seen on the dancefloor with a music band as they sang a praise song.

Prophet Samuel, who was decked in a white jalabiya, was first sprayed with cash by a woman wearing a black dress, after which other guests at the party took to the dancefloor to make money rain on the cleric.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

"Prophet I O Samuel Drops Hip Praise On His Birthday. DANCE TO GOD."

Social media reacts

Reacting to the video after it was reposted by @instablog9ja, an Instagram user with the handle @thrift_with_bola commented:

"God has really changed your life, pastor."

@olubusayomi_amojo said:

"And this one dey claim TB Joshua pikin. Oluwakusuru."

@international_mimi wrote:

"September think say wey no know say Na him come back in disguise as October."

@here_4d_memes said:

"These are the supposed ones called by God to help the believers. Do you help the believers by taking from them?"

@officialace_iv_xviii wrote:

"He has changed your life and buttered your bread o, only you."

Many react as money rains on pastor in church

In similar news, a pastor in Sapele, Delta state, caused quite a stir on social media after two church members could be seen in a video spraying him money.

Sharing the video on Instagram, @instablog9ja wrote:

"Pastor narrowly escapes being swept away as members make it flood in Sapele, Delta state."

In the video that has generated massive reactions, the choir sang as two young men made money rain on their pastor.

