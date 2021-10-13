Hugo Broos has transformed Bafana Bafana and Mzansi social media users are loving what he's doing with the team

Bafana Bafana beat Ethiopia 1-0 at the FNB Stadium and now have 10 points in their World Cup qualifying group

As Mzansi sits pretty on the top of the group, social media users are praising Hugo Broos online for his tactics

Mzansi is still buzzing over the 1-0 win Bafana Bafana got against Ethiopia at the FNB stadium and are loving Hugo Broos' management style. The World Cup qualifying game was a crucial game for the team, which now has 10 points and is at the top of the group.

Fans can't believe that Bafana Bafana has won three games in a row in the qualifiers. Not only that, but the team is looking very good after a serious revamp from coach Hugo Broos. A Mzansi fan took to social media to praise Broos for his efforts. He said:

"Hugo Broos is the real deal! He made us believe in Bafana Bafana again."

Mzansi social media users are loving how Hugo Broos has changed the team. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media users are reacting to the win against Ethiopia while some are still questioning why Broos left out their usual favourite players. Check out the different reactions below:

@ThabisoMishack said:

"Hugo Broos could have taken our favs, the tried and tested yet failed over and over again; but man decided to take young players and try qualify with them."

@lungstagangsta commented:

"People are already booking hotels in Qatar. Hugo Broos is doing things with Bafana Bafana."

@SkepeMatsebane said:

"After we beat Ghana, Hugo Broos said he wants six points from the Ethiopia games. He got his six points. This man is here to work. Nna I support him."

@Cellular_Jnr commented:

"Another message Hugo Broos is sending to the PSL coaches is to start using youth players, the only thing that's going to save PSL and Bafana Bafana is the youth."

Bafana Bafana's form under Hugo Broos gives Mzansi some hope

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana has had a great run of form under new coach Hugo Broos and has even given some fans hope about possibly qualifying for the next World Cup in Qatar.

The South African national team is sitting pretty at the top of their group for the qualifiers. At first, some people were sceptical about Broos' approach to the game and the players he selected. Broos went for a much younger squad and omitted the players who were regular starters.

Questions were raised about those decisions but it looks like it's beginning to pay off. IOL reports that Bafana Bafana were underdogs in their group until they faced Ghana and won 1-0.

Source: Briefly.co.za