Cristiano Ronaldo Splashes R16 Million on Limited Edition Bugatti

The stunning set of wheels has been described as "a true, tangible work of art" thanks to his beauty and elegance

The model boasts a powerful engine that allows it to hit 0-62mph in just 2.4 seconds and can hit a top speed of 236mph

Ronaldo's car is only one of the 10 manufactured by Bugatti and will add to his already incredible car collection

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly splashed £8.5million (about KSh 128 million) on a limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci.

Only recently Ronaldo purchased a Bentley believed to be worth £17million (about R33 million). Photo: Getty Images.

Ronaldo already boasts an incredible collection of cars, with Mirror UK reporting the Man United ace is believed to be a huge lover of luxury cars.

According to German outlet Bild, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now ordered the stunning Bugatti as he looks to add it to his array of top rides.

Mirror UK claims the German publication made an inquiry with the Italian car manufacturer if indeed the United ace had made the purchase but they were unable to comment.

It is understood only 10 versions of the car have been manufactured, making it one of the rarest and most exclusive motors.

The edition boasts a powerful eight-litre W16 engine and an incredible 1600 horsepower.

Its power allows it to hit 0-62mph in just 2.4 seconds and can hit a top speed of 236mph.

According to Bugatti's official description of the car, the Centodieci "features a modern interpretation of the classic wedge shape" and its elegance and beauty set it apart from the pack.

"The ten limited-edition vehicles are distinguished by their perfect elegance and sculptural beauty, making the Centodieci a true, tangible work of art," the car manufacturer said.

Ronaldo is understood to already have a fleet of top rides which he shipped from Turin to Spain back in May months before he left Juventus.

Only recently he purchased a Bentley believed to be worth £17million (about R33 million).

