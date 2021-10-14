Some diners have caused quite a stir on social media after spending £37 023.10 (R749 052,98) at a restaurant in London

The table of four ordered bottles of 1996 Petrus, baklavas, golden tomahawk, amongst other things; their service charge was £4 829.10 (R97 702,56)

Nigerians couldn't believe their eyes when the bill was shared on social media and they soon flooded the comment section to react to it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A bill from the Nusr-Et Steakhouse London has got many talking on social media after a table of four spent £37 023.10 (R749 052,98) at the restaurant.

In a photo of the bill that was shared on Instagram by a social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, the diners ordered one golden tomahawk for £850 and baklavas for £600.

Many social media users couldn't believe their eyes after seeing the bill. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

They ordered a bottle of 1996 Petrus, which cost £9 100 (R184 111,60), and two bottles of 2003 Petrus for £19 900 (R402 617,67) amongst other things.

A 15% service charge for all they bought was £4,829.10 (R97 702,56), which brought their total spending to £37 023.10 (R749 052,98).

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media reacts

@dozzyross said:

"Ahhh same price with the land dem wan sell to me for Lagos. chai."

@emekadarlington commented:

"That £19 900, be like na car him buy. 2003 model."

@keezynasion wrote:

"That food will last forever in my stomach, I will not defecate again."

@yklee_incorporation said:

"Why He go order Petrus? Na Die be that Na."

@kvnqbambam commented:

"It’s the 15% service charge for me."

"It's a marketing strategy": Massive booze bill close to R200k has Saffas shook, sparks heated debate

Previously, Briefly News reported that a Twitter user has Saffas caught in a big debate around the lavish spending habits of wealthy people. In the post, @DlalaChampion shared an image of a bill amounting to R182 531 (before the tip) - most of the items are expensive bottles of alcohol such as Hennessy, Dom Perignon and A de Brignac.

Although it is not stated who the slip belongs to, it shows that it comes from Moja Café in Soweto. The post is receiving big attention on social media with close to 2 000 likes and over 300 retweets. But the comment section is where all the action is happening.

The people of Mzansi are divided about how they feel about this extravagant bill - some say it's nobody's business how others spend their money, others say it's selfish as the money can be used to feed the poor, and a few try to explain how big spenders have another agenda.

Source: Briefly.co.za