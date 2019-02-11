50+ best African braids hairstyles in 2022 (with pictures)

Are you looking for low maintenance hairstyles for 2022? Braids hairstyles are ideal for you. Not only are they low maintenance, but they are also beautiful and versatile. Some looks are also protective, meaning they reduce hair breakage and guard against receding hairlines. Moreover, they will never go out of fashion.

Many people prefer braids hairstyles because they last long, usually between one and two months. Hairdressers in the modern world are also very creative. They can come up with unique looks that will make you the centre of attention in a crowd.

50+ best African braids hairstyles

Are you looking for ideas for African hair braiding styles with pictures? If so, we have you covered. Below are over 50 ideas you should try this year.

Straight back hairstyles for 2022 in South Africa

Straight back looks have been worn for hundreds of years. In some African countries, this is the most common look for school-going children for uniformity. Unlike before, when straight back looks were bland, today's looks are versatile and creative.

You can have straight back cornrows done in different sizes. The thin or small sizes are ideal for school-going children. College students and the working class can also do them in midi and large sizes.

Qualified stylists can also play around with various patterns to make them more elegant. For example, they can create a flower, wavy, or zigzag pattern. You can also alternate between thin and thick lines for a classy look.

Box braids hairstyles in 2022 (with pictures)

Did you know that box braids can prevent traction alopecia? In this look, the hair is sectioned into neat boxes before braid extensions are added. The result is a neat look that you can style as you desire.

When an expert installs this style, it can protect against breakage. The knotless installation method is preferred because it protects the ends from breakage and other environmental factors.

You can have these looks installed in micro, medium, or chunky sizes. The chunky size looks more appealing and requires the least amount of time to install. However, it may not last as long as micro and midi sizes.

Besides the size, you can also vary the length, depending on the extensions you choose. You can pick short extensions for a bob look or pick long extensions. If you are bold, you can use different coloured extensions. The are multiple looks to play around with every day.

Straight-up hairstyles in 2022 in South Africa

Straight-up looks are ideal for people who do not like long hair hanging off their faces or backs. These styles are fantastic for all age groups and can be done in cornrows, two-strand twists, or three-strand braids.

Many African hairstyle photos in 2022 feature straight-up looks. You can have your up-do look in a bun. Alternatively, you can allow the hair to hang off your back.

Braids hairstyles with beads in 2022 (with pictures)

Beads have been used to accessorise hairstyles for a long time. They add some personality and uniqueness to your final look and are ideal for people of all age groups. Today, we have beads made from different materials, including plastic and wood.

If you want to go all out, you can use African themed beads. These are ideal for artistic people who do not necessarily have office jobs. If you have an office job and wish to use beads, you can use toned down colours and avoid using too many beads.

Some prefer to use a few beads, while others want many of them on their braids. The choice is yours. However, you should be careful not to use overly heavy ones as you do not want headaches from carrying too much weight around.

Side-swept looks

If you search for pictures of braids hairstyles in 2022, you will definitely come across a side-swept look. The side-swept style is done to add some movement around the upper area of the face. It is flattering on round faces.

The look breaks the monotony of straight back or straight-up styles. There are a ton of options to choose from, including alternating between thin and thick cornrows and making floral or wavy patterns. If the extensions feel a little bulky, you can tie them in a neat side bun.

Bold-coloured looks

In the contemporary world, people are bolder and freer to express their authentic selves. Some people love bold colours, while others would prefer neutral ones. If you would love to express yourself using your hair, you can go for bold-coloured braids.

You can use multiple coloured extensions at the same time. Alternatively, you can pick a single bold colour. Ensure the choices you make represent who you truly are. If you wish to add some colour but not too much, consider picking ombre extensions. Multi-coloured braid hairstyles for girls are unlikely to go out of fashion.

Feed-in braids

Feed-in braids are fantastic for anyone looking for quick and protective styles. Besides, they look neat and have an attractive pattern. The above looks can be worn any time of the year, but they are ideal for the warmer months.

These looks do not take too long to install and involve low manipulation of the natural hair. On the flip side, they may not last as long as regular cornrows do.

Before installing feed-in cornrows or twists, beware that your styling expert will have to apply a bit of tension to maintain the neatness required. This means that they may not be ideal for persons with sensitive scalps.

Which braids are trending?

Various looks are trending because braids never go out of fashion. Some of the most preferred looks are feed-in styles and beaded looks.

What is the most popular type of braids?

The three-strand braids are the most popular type worldwide. However, you can choose to have twists of crochet braids installed.

What types of braids are in style in 2022?

Some of the trending looks are feed-in, ombre, rainbow, and beaded styles. These are ideal for different functions and can be worn by children and adults.

What is the best hairstyle for braids?

The best look is one that matches the shape of your head and makes you happy. You should consult your dresser to guide you in choosing an appropriate look.

Women have worn different braids hairstyles for centuries now. These looks are preferable because they are low maintenance, long-lasting, and versatile.

