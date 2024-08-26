Stylish cornrows for men in 2024: Trendy looks to stand out

Black hair culture has a long history spanning centuries, with different styles such as cornrows. The style is prevalent today, and both men and women weave it. Cornrows for men combine conventional methods with contemporary ingenuity, making them flexible and stylish.

Dustin Brown of Jamaica (L) plays Andy Murray at the 2010 US Open. Former Barca goalie Pinto at 'The Fate Of The Furious' New York premiere. Photo: James Devaney, Nick Laham (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

People wear cornrows for numerous reasons, including tradition, beauty, or health, to protect the hair from breakage and moisture loss. Whether you want a bold new style or a refined touch on a classic, these trendy styles for men's ideas will inspire your thoughts.

30 coolest cornrows for men

Men choose dozens of cornrow styles, depending on their tastes and preferences. Your option also depends on your head's shape and type of hair. The hair should be a few inches long to create a solid foundation for the locs.

Men's cornrows have become popular, with many exploring options to enhance their looks and appearance. Some braid hairstyles last 2 to 4 weeks, while others go up to 12 weeks with extra care. Here are the top 30 stylish cornrow braids for men in 2024 and their appearance:

30. Sunburst design

The Sunburst hairstyle design @MyInfo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sunburst is designed to produce a beautiful, dazzling, fan-like style from a central point. It comprises locs extending outward in a sunburst design that resembles the sun's beams.

29. Wavy part style

Wavy cornrows are popular among young men. Photo: @Puzzleheaded_Year300, @Men Hairstyles World (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The style involves braiding the hair into cornrows and leaving certain portions unbraided to produce wavy, loose hair between the locs.

28. Multi-directional design

Multi-directional braids on different heads. Photo: @the_chass_effect, @Mensharcuts, @ophelia_7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The African hairstyle comes with many designs and has no particular pattern. You can adopt an off-beat or asymmetric style.

27. Ombre braids on short undercut

Ombre braids look good on short undercuts. Photo: @Val's Hair & Things, LLC (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

It is one of the ideal styles for short hair. Some people enhance the end of the braids by dyeing them a caramel-coloured ombre.

26. Zigzag style

The zigzag cornrow hairstyle is among the most popular among men. Photo: @Bless&Tony, @Braids By A Virgo Studio (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The hairstyle has a unique zigzagging parting line that provides a dynamic and eye-catching design. The zigzag sections provide texture and intricacy to the appearance.

25. Mixed-size design

The mixed-size cornrows have braids of different lengths and thicknesses. Photo: @Men's Hairstyles Now (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The technique includes styles of various widths and thicknesses to produce a visually appealing and dynamic appearance. The contrast between thick and thin locs creates depth and volume.

24. Colourful style

Some men like multi-coloured cornrow styles for aesthetics. Photo: @Men's hairstyles, @braidsbyjackie (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Colourful cornrow styles involve drying the hair or using coloured extensions to integrate vivid or contrasting colours into the style.

23. Low ponytail braid

Different types of low ponytail cornrows style. Photo: @trendyseekers, @gentlemencuts, @9jabraider on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The style is simple and a quick fix. It includes an undercut and a low ponytail created with the remaining hair.

22. Cornrows with design

Cornrows with unique patterns and style. Photo: @Monroe Beauty Supply, @braidedgemz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hairstyle enhances the traditional braid by introducing elaborate patterns and creative aspects. It entails braiding the hair with additional embellishments such as geometric forms, symbols, or bespoke patterns.

21. Fishbone braid

Fishborne cornrows braid style. Photo: @Hellbraidz braids and cornrows (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Fishbone is a unique and striking design in which locs are styled on the head to resemble a fishbone. Although the style is predominantly associated with women, even men go for it.

20. Undercut with cornrows

Braided hairstyle with an undercut. Photo: @Hair braids by Somah, @Showtime Barber Club (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The undercut hair trend mixes the sleek, clean look of an undercut with the timeless elegance of the famed design. This hairstyle is braided at the top, while the sides and back are shaved or faded, providing a striking contrast.

19. Spider braids

The unique design creates a spider web pattern of braids. Photo: @Val Can Braid (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

As the name suggests, the design resembles a spider web pattern. It features braids on top of the head with hanging hairline strands on the sides. It is one of the most popular animal-inspired hairstyles.

18. Micro design

Micro design hairstyles. Photo: @alexisclark2, @bikenya.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The hairstyle has tiny and delicate braids, providing a complex and exquisite appearance. It involves weaving the hair in thin or fine rows, giving it a delicate and elegant look.

17. Pop smoke

Different types of pop smoke braids. Photo: @Bricabhills, @Stitched With Precision (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The pop smoke design symbolises urban culture and stylish fashion. It includes cornrows weaved with a centre part between them. The accuracy and purity of the braids give this design a stunning image.

16. Jumbo

Men's jumbo cornrow style is also popular. Photo: Kadie's Touch (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The famous trend features huge, bold braids that are dramatic and eye-catching. Because of their size, the thick designs stand out, creating a powerful and sophisticated image.

15. Cornrows with a bun

Different cornrows styles with buns. Photo: @Hair I Am Total Hair Care LLC, @braidedroots, @menshaircuts (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cornrows with a bun style involve weaving the hair into the trendy design and then arranging the excess length into a bun on top or at the rear of the head.

14. Cornrow locs

Lil Baby with a cornrow lock attends the 2021 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

They are a unique mix of two popular hairstyles that begin with a famed design at the roots and eventually transform into locs as the hair grows.

13. Crown cornrows

Crown cornrows form a circle of braids around the head. Photo: @MensHairCuts, @Photo: @nubiancrown_hs (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In this design, the locs are styled like a crown on top of the head, giving men a luxurious and royal vibe. It is one of the best men's braids in 2024.

12. Beaded style

Cornrows with beads are a popular hairstyle. Photo: @Carla Jean (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Beaded hairstyle combines traditional braiding techniques with ornamental beads to produce a unique and bright appearance. Beads are strung onto the ends of the hairstyle for a flash of colour and texture.

11. Crossed design

Crossed or crisscrossed cornrow hairstyles have unique designs. Photo: @menbraidslondon, @pelhina4538 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The crossed hair trend is a pattern where men weave their hair in overlapping lines or shapes. The style adds a distinct and creative touch to the typical cornrow appearance.

10. Cornrow twists

Cornrow twists offer a trendy and low-maintenance hairstyle. Photo: @Milaka Braids (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cornrow twists combine the conventional method with twisting techniques, resulting in a textured and unusual appearance. This technique includes twisting the hair, giving it a distinctive, rope-like look.

9. Mohawk style

Jason Derulo (C) and other men with different kinds of braided mohawks. Photo: @1027KIISFM, @kentathehairartist on Instagram, @afrostudiobd (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The hair is weaved from the sides towards the middle of the head and down to the nape. The braids' height and volume at the centre form a mohawk design.

8. Thick x-style braids

The thick x-style cornrow design. Photo: @tashadohairtoo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

X-style braids are among the common braid styles men go for. The design forms an x-pattern in the middle top section of the head. It is pretty common among men and eye-catching.

7. Box braids

Men's box cornrows. Photo: @You Are You Natural Hair Salon, @Revelations Hair Design by Chanesa (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Box braids are among the top 6 cornrows men go for. The style forms box patterns at the roots of the hair. Box braids styles have multiple variations, like thin or thick box braids. Some accompany the design with beads of different colours.

6. Triangle box braids

A triangle cornrow hairstyle. Photo: @Ring My Fashion (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Triangle box styles are similar to the box design but have triangle shapes at the base of the braids instead of box shapes.

5. Cornrows and fade

A man with cornrows and a faded hairstyle. Photo: @Salonline (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cornrow men's braids with fade are also popular among men. They are weaved on top, while the sides and back are trimmed or shaved to a fade, creating a clean and modern contrast.

4. Side

Different styles of side cornrows. Photo: @Cornrow, Hair braiding and Dreadlocks, @exquisitemag (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Side cornrows are among the 4 cornrow styles men choose. They are weaved to one side of the head, providing an asymmetrical and contemporary appearance. This style includes splitting the hair and braiding it in a single direction (to the side), adding a distinct twist to classic ones.

3. Cornrow French braids

The cornrow French braids are unique and attractive. Photo: @My info (modified by author)

Source: UGC

French braids are identical because of their inverted weaving technique, where some hair crosses over each other, creating a three-dimensional braid. Because of their sophistication, some view them as royalty designs.

2. Classic

David Haye of England with his classic cornrow hairstyle during a media workout at the O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Ian Walton

Source: Getty Images

This timeless, basic braided style has properly spaced straight-back braids. It includes weaving the hair close to the scalp in parallel lines from the forehead to the nape of the neck, creating a clean and organised appearance.

1. Artsy butterfly braids hairstyle

Butterfly cornrow style. Photo: @Butterfly braiding' natural hair (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Although some consider it more feminine, some men have embraced the unique design. The butterfly hairstyle entails braiding your hair to form a butterfly shape on your head.

Frequently asked questions

These hairstyles provide a bold yet manageable option, demonstrating the variety and originality of the patterns. Most of them are cornrows for men with natural hair. Here are frequently asked questions about the stylish cornrows for men.

Are cornrows good for men? They are a stylish and versatile option for men, offering a range of looks from classic to modern and suitable for various hair types and lengths.

They are a stylish and versatile option for men, offering a range of looks from classic to modern and suitable for various hair types and lengths. How long do men's cornrows last? Depending on hair growth and maintenance, men's hairstyles typically last 4 to 8 weeks. Regular upkeep can help extend their lifespan.

Depending on hair growth and maintenance, men's hairstyles typically last 4 to 8 weeks. Regular upkeep can help extend their lifespan. What braids look best on men? Popular and versatile styles like cornrows, box braids, and twists allow for personalised and trendy looks. The best style depends on individual style and hair type.

Popular and versatile styles like cornrows, box braids, and twists allow for personalised and trendy looks. The best style depends on individual style and hair type. Do cornrows damage the hairline? The famed hairstyle can potentially cause damage if braided too tightly or left in for extended periods, states The American Academy of Dermatology. Proper installation and maintenance help minimise risk.

The famed hairstyle can potentially cause damage if braided too tightly or left in for extended periods, states The American Academy of Dermatology. Proper installation and maintenance help minimise risk. Are cornrows braids? Cornrows, sometimes called canerows, originated in Africa as a traditional three-strand style.

Cornrows, sometimes called canerows, originated in Africa as a traditional three-strand style. Do cornrows grow hair faster? Cornrows do not make hair grow faster, but they safeguard the hair, protecting moisture, reducing breakage, and retaining length.

Final word

Cornrows for men are a flexible and fashionable alternative with designs ranging from classic to modern. Men's braids may be customised using various techniques, including designs and colours, making them adaptable and eye-catching.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Worst haircuts of all time: Styles that are beyond bad

Briefly.co.za compiled some of the worst haircuts that have received negative feedback. Getting the perfect hairstyle requires experimenting and depends on the shape of your head, its size and the texture of your hair.

Source: Briefly News