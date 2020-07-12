Eid Ul Adha 2021 South Africa, the Festival of Sacrifice, is around the corner. Muslims prepare to share kindness and love with you regardless of your religion and beliefs. During this second significant religious festival of the Islamic faith, believers emulate prophet Ibrahim's unwavering faith in Allah by offering animal sacrifices.

According to the holy Quran, Allah instructed Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismail. Although Satan tempted Ibrahim not to sacrifice his son, Allah's steadfast faith helped him overcome the temptation, and God provided a ram to be offered in place of Ismail. When Muslims sacrifice animals on this day, it reminds them to maintain absolute trust in God, just like Ibrahim.

When is Eid ul Adha?

Eid is celebrated twice a year, Eid ul Adha and Ramadan (Eid ul Fitr), but each festival has a different meaning in the Islamic faith. Synonyms for Eid ul Adha include Eid al-Adha, Id-ul-Zuha, Id-ul-Azha, Bakr-id, or Hari Raya Haji. Muslims celebrate their festivals according to lunar phases; therefore, they use an Islamic calendar, a lunar calendar, to calculate the events' dates.

Eid al Adha happens on the first day of the 10th month, while Ramadan is celebrated on the 10th day of the final month in the Islamic calendar. Today, the world uses the solar Gregorian calendar, which is 10 to 12 days longer than the Islamic calendar. Therefore, the dates for Ramadan and Eid ul Adha vary yearly on the Gregorian calendar.

When is Eid in South Africa?

Ramadan (Eid ul Fitr) starts on 13th April 2021 and end on 12th May 2021. Meanwhile, Eid al-Adha 2021 in South Africa falls between Sunday, 18th July 2021, and Saturday, 24th July. These dates are the global Eid al-Adha timeline in 2021; hence dates vary per country because the worldwide time difference affects lunar phases in different parts of the world.

All countries conform to the global timeline, and the full moon must be visible within the dates a country selects. The event will begin on 20th July in South Africa. The four-day celebration kicks off four days after Hajj's commencement, which is on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Some non-Islamic countries like Kenya and Islamic states consider the occasion a public holiday. The South African government allows anyone who wishes to join the Muslims in commemorating this day to exercise their freedom of worship. Nevertheless, Eid al Adha 2021 South Africa is not a public holiday.

How to show respect on Eid ul Adha South Africa

Will you be around Muslim friends or family members on this holy day, but you are not Muslim? Show respect if you do not share the same faith because someday you will also need them to respect your beliefs. Here are simple Eid dos and don'ts to avoid offending them:

People must celebrate Eid 2021 South Africa while observing the COVID 19 guidelines to minimize infections. Please celebrate at home, exercise social distancing during the moon sighting, and do not visit loved ones if possible.

Avoid taking pictures of the Qurbani ka Janwar, the animal that will be slaughtered, whether dead or alive, to show off on social media. Remember that some families are going through tough times in this COVID 19 pandemic that they have nothing to eat, leave alone sharing with others.

Be content with the meals prepared for you in Eid if you cannot afford luxurious dishes on this day. The most important thing is to sacrifice vices inside you and cleanse your heart instead of offering an animal without transforming your character.

Overcome the temptation to overeat your favourite dishes. Serve yourself enough food and leave the rest for the needy or save the leftovers for the next day.

Please show gratitude when someone offers you a gift or food. Although some people are giving out because they have enough, others are sacrificing the little they have.

Do not make hurtful jokes when wishing people Eid Mubarak especially vegetarians. Although friends and family will let you get away with insensitive jokes, understand that your words hurt. Recommend sumptuous vegetarian dishes to vegetarians.

Help the family clean the house, prepare meals like South African cuisines, and distribute gifts and food to the neighbours and the needy.

FAQs

Here are the answers to the frequently asked questions.

When should Eid ul Adha be celebrated?

Hadith states that Eid al Adha should be observed on the 10th of Zel-Hijjah only. However, dates vary yearly because of the 10 to 12 days difference between the Islamic and the Gregorian calendar and the global time difference that affects the lunar phases in various parts of the world. In 2021, the event will be held from 18th July 2021 to 24th July globally. South Africans will celebrate Eid ul Adha on 20th July and Ramadan from 13th April to 12th May.

What is the Islamic date today in South Africa?

The Islamic date for 16th July 2021 is 06 Dhul-Hijjah 1442.

Is South Africa celebrating Eid?

Yes. Please perform prayers at home and continue to comply with the COVID 19 regulations. If possible, stay in touch with your loved ones via video conferencing apps and other advanced communication technologies.

How do you wish someone for Eid?

Wish someone a happy Eid al Adha by saying "Eid Mubarak," which means happy festival.

You can also say:

May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life, and may you celebrate it with all your close friends, and may it fill your heart with wonders. Eid Mubarak!

May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid al-Adha and forever. Happy Eid al-Adha 2021!

Celebrating Eid Ul Adha 2021 South Africa indoors can also be fun. Taking part in this occasion is a personal decision because it helps one grow their faith and trust in Allah. The feasting only adds the icing to the cake.

