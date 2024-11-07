Woolworths hosted its first-ever beauty lifestyle event, Summer Escape, featuring local and international beauty brands, including WBeauty

The event, hosted by Pamela Mtanga, provided guests with product experiences and expert skincare tips, showcasing Woolworths’ extensive product offerings

Social media buzzed with admiration for the event's aesthetics and fashionable attendees, drawing praise and FOMO from fans

One of South Africa's biggest retailers, Woolworths, ushered in the summer season with the mother of all beauty events. The star-studded event saw the who's who of the entertainment industry, including Jessica Nkosi, stepping out in stunning outfits.

Woolies hosts first-ever beauty event

Johannesburg was the place to be on Saturday, 2 November, as retail giant Woolworths hosted its first-ever beauty lifestyle event, Summer Escape. The exclusive event featured a lineup of iconic brands and gave beauty enthusiasts a closer look at all the products they offer.

Woolworths showcased its private-label brand, WBeauty, alongside a selection of local and international luxury beauty brands.

Hosted by the stunning Pamela Mtanga, the event was attended by several top stars, including Jessica Nkosi and Dbn Gogo. Woolworths' General Manager Julie Maggs said they were excited about the event because it allowed them to showcase Woolies' uncomparable product offering.

“As a leading retailer and trusted beauty destination, we’re excited to expand into experiential beauty retail. This event isn’t just about showcasing our world-class product offering, but about celebrating the Woolworths brand and what makes us different.”

Fans react to viral content from Woolie Beauty event

As expected, social media was awash with colourful pictures and videos of the event. Fans loved the venue's aesthetics and how attendees ate and left no crumbs with their outfits.

@everydaylife_stacy said:

"The girls looked cuuuute 😍😍"

@baxbara commented:

"What a time 😍!"

@ndyebolurayi added:

"You just had to be there 😍"

@faffymtems noted:

"Me still wondering how I didn’t get an invite 😢"

