A lady in South Africa flexed gorgeous summer sandals from Woolworths with prices, and people had mixed reactions

In the clip, she unveiled all the different types of slippers, and it gained massive traction online

Mzansi netizens were amped as they flooded the comments section to gush over the shoes while some called out the prices

A woman in Johannesburg showed off summer sandals for peeps to rock in the hot season, and Mzansi had mixed reactions.

A lady in Johannesburg flexed Woolworths summer sandals, which sparked outrage over prices. Image: @petriestrydom

Woman shows off Woolies summer sandals

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @petriestrydom, showed off all the different types of sandals from Woolworths. Although the shoes looked stunning, many people were ruffled by the price tags of the slippers, which sparked outrage on the internet among social media users in South Africa.

@petriestrydom also unveiled each sandals's price tag which ranged from R549,00, with another valuded at R349,00, to R356,00. The clip gained massive traction on the video platform, clocking loads of views, likes and comments.

Take a look at the hun showcasing the sandals from Woolies in the video below:

Mzansi raves over Woolies' shoes

South Africans loved the woman's plug as they gushed over the shoes while some expressed their thoughts on the prices.

Thinus said:

"Yoh, guys, Woolies has become expensive."

Nanz expressed:

"It's a totally no-no. zone ridiculous prices, hey."

User wrote:

"I would rather buy food for that price!"

Bafex commented:

"Why so expensive."

Tshego patience keatewa shared:

"The first ones are dope but the challenge is the price."

AneesahS shared:

"No, bought a pair not worth the money."

N replied:

"Expensive however the wear and tear is so bad! Wow, I’m disappointed."

Sinead simply said:

"The quality is shocking too."

